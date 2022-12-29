Baltimore will pay for Harborplace, but not sinkhold damage? | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore City intends to give $1 million to a Harborplace developer to redevelop it (”The city of Baltimore wants to give $1 million to Harborplace developer” Dec. 21). While I do not begrudge the intent to revitalize the harbor pavilions, I could not help but think of the three homeowners who lost their homes because of the deteriorated stormwater facilities that were under their houses (”Baltimore homeowners sue the city over North Avenue sinkhole,” Dec. 19). This caused a major sinkhole and the demolition of their homes. One of the homeowners, Quinton Bell, is still paying the mortgage on a home that does not exist.

I think it is unconscionable that Baltimore City has declined to reimburse the homeowners for the loss of their homes because of a technicality — that “the claimant must first show that the City had notice of the defect which caused the loss and a reasonable opportunity to correct the defect.” What homeowner has the resources to know what is going on under their home with the sewer system? So we are going to help redevelop Harborplace, which at least is still standing, but not reimburse homeowners for the loss of their houses due to the negligence of Baltimore City in inspecting their underground sewer infrastructure? I wish Attorney Joseph P. Suntum the best of luck in his suit against Baltimore City.

— Claire Albert, Columbia