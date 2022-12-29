Baltimore Beltway driving motorists crazy | READER COMMENTARY

I recently had a conversation with a co-worker where I stated that the misery-inducing Baltimore Beltway should upgrade from basically three lanes to — not four — but five lanes, to alleviate day to day congestion. The Beltway is a terribly outdated medieval roadway that needs some serious attention in reference to expansion (but don’t hold your breath). I recently started a job as a floral delivery driver and am stupefied by how many daily backups there are on the concrete dinosaur. Last-minute Christmas shoppers added to the anxiety-inducing frenzy, snf the Beltway devolved into a stupefying standing joke. Are the State of Maryland roadway planners asleep (no pun intended) at the wheel on expansion? From my perspective, it sure seems that way; personally, it surely “drives” me crazy!

— Patrick R. Lynch, Towson