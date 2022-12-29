Airport kindness offers lesson to us all | READER COMMENTARY

May I express my respect and appreciation for Jennifer Martinez, who heard about Pamela Shelby’s nightmare stranding at BWI for four days, and actually went there to support and assist her (”‘I have no place to stay’: 72-year-old woman stranded at BWI after Southwest canceled her flight. She’s in good company,” Dec. 27)? Her act of kindness represents the best of us, looking out for each other just because we can and should do so.

Thank you, Ms. Martinez. We can all take a lesson from you.

— Tami Morningstar Metz, Baltimore