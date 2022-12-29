Three-legged stool inflation analysis | READER COMMENTARY

We should look at the inflationary environment in the context of a three-legged stool (”Wall Street points modestly higher ahead of inflation report,” Dec. 23). The legs are government spending, energy costs and interest rates. The absence of spending restraint combined with suppression of energy production due to radical and abrupt changes in policy leaves the chore of fighting inflation to raising of interest rates. Those suggesting the Ukraine conflict is driving this primarily are simply wrong, although that event does have some effect. To prevent a currency collapse, the cost of money must ultimately exceed the rate of inflation. It is really that simple.

We have the capacity to correct this trend, but that would have to originate in the White House. Does anyone believe they have the capacity or candor to admit the error of prematurely trying to convert a massive and complex economy to their Green Agenda while simultaneously passing ruinous and wasteful spending?

— Robet T. Kean, Baltimore