Guns before butter in America | READER COMMENTARY

I appreciated reading “Federal omnibus bill includes tens of millions of dollars for Baltimore-area projects” (Dec. 27). Actually, it is quite rare to read about the billions of tax dollars going to the Pentagon: ”Most of the money will go toward the Department of Defense, more emergency aid to Ukraine and other federal expenditures.”

I await the day, though, when my local newspaper covers the military budget on the front page. This would alert concerned citizens to the fact that more than 50% of the discretionary budget goes to the military. It is well known that Pentagon contractors use campaign contributions to secure votes. This cannot last as all empires crumble from a misuse of tax dollars. Pentagon spending will be $858 billion, more than $118 billion higher than when President Biden came into office, and more than $180 billion higher than the last budget approved under President Obama. And sadly, Congress allowed the expansion of the Child Tax Credit, which helped cut child poverty in half, to lapse. This is but one example of guns before butter.

Thanks to Democratic U.S. Reps. Barbara Lee (California) and Mark Pocan (Wisconsin) for introducing The People Over Pentagon Act aimed at cutting $100 billion from the Pentagon budget and reinvesting it in domestic priorities. I urged Maryland Rep. John Sarbanes to vote in favor, but it did not pass. I look forward to a day when our legislators vote for improved Medicare for All, subsidies for child care and adequate funding for tackling climate chaos instead of a bloated military budget. This then would be a moral budget.

— Max Obuszewski, Baltimore