Bennett should remain a teacher while on Harford County Council | READER COMMENTARY

As a retired teacher in Maryland, I am proud to hear of Jacob Bennett’s election to the Harford County Council. He is a devoted citizen and was duly elected to a seat on the County Council. It appears that Harford County Executive Bob Cassily wants this new member to be excluded from his seat, as Jacob Bennett is a public school teacher, a supposed conflict of interest (”Council member Jacob Bennett files claim against Harford County over eligibility challenge,” Dec. 22). Executive Cassily’s efforts to discourage Bennett include petty and childish antics as well as expecting him to leave his chosen profession in order to pursue his right as a citizen to be a council member. This goes beyond ethics and is now purely political in nature. I firmly support Jacob Bennett in his efforts to be an effective teacher and a County Council member.

— Catherine B. Knight, Perry Hall