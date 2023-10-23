Former MSA leaders: Don’t bypass Maryland Stadium Authority in Orioles lease negotiations | GUEST COMMENTARY

When the Maryland Stadium Authority was created in 1986, it was the result of the vision of Gov. William Donald Schaefer. Time has proven Schaefer’s wisdom. Today, Baltimore and Maryland boast two of the leading stadiums in the country based on creative design, physical condition and fan experience. Marylander’s are rightly proud of these great stadiums.

As the first chair and first executive director of the MSA, our challenge was to create the organization and begin the work of accomplishing our mission. The statute creating the MSA envisioned it as a property owner, a developer, a construction management entity and a stadium management organization whose obligation was to maximize the value and useful life of the assets we have come to know as Oriole Park and M&T Bank Stadium.

Advertisement

In the ensuing decades, MSA has become the template for public authorities across all major sports. Our stadiums remain best in class, and their useful lives have been extended far beyond comparable stadiums built at the same time or even more recently. Examples are the baseball stadium in Dallas and the football stadiums in Nashville and Landover, which are being replaced. The MSA has done a great job in protecting these valuable assets that belong to the citizens of Maryland.

Under the memorandum of understanding signed by Governor Moore and John Angelos, the role of the MSA will be eliminated (“Former MSA chair: Orioles agreement ‘eviscerates’ role of Maryland Stadium Authority; layoffs likely,” Oct. 4). Public dollars will be given to the team to spend as they see fit with none of the oversight provided by the MSA’s procurement system and the Board of Public Works. The team will make investment decisions based solely on their needs and not with a vision to invest in the stadium to extend the useful life for as long as possible. The premise of House Bill 896, passed in 2022 to protect the long-term value of our stadiums, will be negated.

Advertisement

We believe the decision to essentially eliminate the MSA’s role at Oriole Park and potentially M&T Bank Stadium because of the Parity Clause with the Ravens would be shortsighted and a mistake. The stadiums will always belong to the citizens of Maryland and, as such, it is the Maryland taxpayers who will ultimately bear the financial burden caused by short-term investment decisions made by the teams regardless of who owns the teams. There is no certainty that ownership will not change in the future, so it is always in the best interest of Maryland to retain control of the stadiums. Our stadiums are best in class now, and that, in large measure, is due to the work of the MSA. We ask that this provision of the MOU be reconsidered.

— Herb Belgrad chaired the Maryland Stadium Authority from 1986 to 1995.

— Bruce H. Hoffman served as the MSA’s executive director from 1989 to 2000.