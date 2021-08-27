Should the Red Line be resurrected? | READER COMMENTARY

Couple this with the fact that light rail is notoriously expensive — to the tune of approximately $150 million to $250 million per mile. As an example, right here in our own backyard, the Purple Line light rail system in Prince Georges and Montgomery counties will cost at least $345 million per mile. For a little over 16 miles, it will cost a total of $5.6 billion! Specifically, Baltimore’s Red Line was projected to cost $2.9 billion for 14 miles or $205 million per mile for the Woodlawn-to-Bayview stretch. This is no small undertaking from a financial standpoint, particularly when our country is overflowing with debt.