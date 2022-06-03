Two bad knees and no wheelchairs in sight: an airport story | GUEST COMMENTARY

It’s been nearly four years since my orthopedist first suggested that the solution to my chronic knee pain would be total knee replacement — in both knees. And since then, I’ve tried every other option: offloading braces and weight loss, injections of synthetic medications and cortisone, physical therapy and exercise. The only thing that has changed is that I now have no cartilage left in either knee. And so, in August I will finally have the first knee replaced, one week shy of my 60th birthday.

In the past six months the pain of walking has disabled me, so for short distances I rely on a cane, for longer jaunts, a wheelchair. I am grateful that both are temporary solutions.

Nowhere has my lack of mobility been more difficult than on a recent business trip, when I flew out of Baltimore-Washington/Thurgood Marshal International Airport. My original gate assignment seemed manageable without wheelchair assistance, but a late changes meant getting from the security check to the farthest end of the terminal. One-third of the way there — but with plenty of time to make my flight — I realized that I could walk no farther.

I stopped at a gate to ask two attendants if someone could please call a wheelchair for me. The first said, “It’s only to those windows,” pointing about 150 or 200 yards down the terminal.

“If I could make it, I would,” I replied. “Can’t someone call a wheelchair, or tell me how to?”

The second, sensing my distress and noticing an empty wheelchair at the vacant jetway, said that she would get me to my gate, and did, wheeling me to the preboarding section.

Returning a few days later to BWI was another story, as once again the flight touched down at a distant terminal — this time, the farthest gate of the C terminal. The flight was full of elders and people with disabilities, many of whom had boarded the flight via wheelchair, which I had not, despite having a ticket labeling me as being eligible for one. Upon landing a flight attendant noted that there were no wheelchairs available at the gate, and passengers needing assistance should wait until there were.

Tired and cramped from the long flight — and not realizing where exactly in the airport I was — I opted to disembark, only to realize my mistake too late. From the C terminal to B I managed to trundle along with my cane and the awkward gait I have developed, wincing with the occasional misstep, but certain that I would soon be at the baggage claim, as signs indicated I would be.

I was not — for these were old signs and the baggage claim was not to appear until the A gate. Eventually I came upon moving sidewalks. I stopped frequently along the way. I cheered for myself. I ached. I wished I had waited for the wheelchair. I knew that although I was in terrible pain I was not, in fact, damaging my knees beyond their already damaged state. I eventually made it to the curbside, where I encountered another older woman in a wheelchair, pushed there by her daughter, waiting for their ride.

“Have you waited long?” I asked. “There were no wheelchairs at my gate.”

“She waited an hour at the plane for a wheelchair,” the daughter said. “An hour at the gate for a wheelchair to get her out here. And look around you.”

She pointed to the sidewalks lining the pickup area. Scattered and empty were at least a dozen, if not more, wheelchairs. Apparently, passengers had been wheeled to the pickup area, but none had bothered to return the wheelchairs for arriving flights.

Clearly, the airline was understaffed for the number of travelers needing wheelchairs for arriving and departing flights. As a temporarily disabled person, I felt guilty for needing one — but should not have been shamed for asking when I did. and I’m sure my situation wasn’t singular.

Now the question is: What is BWI going to do about it?

— Janice Lynch Schuster, Riva