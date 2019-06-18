War on drugs creates an environment for police corruption

Thank you for the first installment of “Cops and Robbers: How a rogue group of Baltimore police officers used their badges to commit crimes” (June 12). The war on drugs is worse than a complete and utter failure. It enables the kind of police corruption that you document.

Legislators, please take notice. We must stop criminalizing substance abuse and try other methods that have worked in other nations. A bold approach in the legislature may allow us to begin putting our cities back together as places where children can grow up in a normal, healthy environment.

Charlie Cooper, Baltimore