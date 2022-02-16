Franchot: Maryland must do more to fight elder fraud | COMMENTARY

Last week, I read Dan Rodricks’ column on the growing and serious epidemic of fraud targeting our elderly (”Dan Rodricks: a ‘special place in hell’ for the perpetrators of elder fraud,” Feb. 8). I couldn’t agree with him more that there is indeed “a special place in hell” for predators who prey on our seniors. Elder financial exploitation is the crime of the 21st century and fraudsters have ramped up efforts to deprive our greatest generation of their life’s savings, leaving devastation and destitution in their wake. Sadly, there are many stories like that of Eric Bratcher’s mother, with the average victim losing $120,000.