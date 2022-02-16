Franchot: Maryland must do more to fight elder fraud | COMMENTARY

Last week, I read Dan Rodricks’ column on the growing and serious epidemic of fraud targeting our elderly (”Dan Rodricks: a ‘special place in hell’ for the perpetrators of elder fraud,” Feb. 8). I couldn’t agree with him more that there is indeed “a special place in hell” for predators who prey on our seniors. Elder financial exploitation is the crime of the 21st century and fraudsters have ramped up efforts to deprive our greatest generation of their life’s savings, leaving devastation and destitution in their wake. Sadly, there are many stories like that of Eric Bratcher’s mother, with the average victim losing $120,000.
As comptroller of Maryland, I have worked with a coalition of partners from Project SAFE — including Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh, AARP of Maryland, and other key stakeholders — for the annual PROTECT Week campaign. Held in June, its goal is to highlight what is a year-round effort to stop this victimization through outreach, education and awareness. The work extends to supporting initiatives that help law enforcement and financial institutions identify and curb these crimes.
I’m pleased to say that Maryland is leading the charge against elder fraud. We have a dedicated Elder Justice Task Force in the attorney general’s office focusing solely on the financial, emotional and physical abuse of the elderly, among many other programs within state government.
But we, as a state, need to do more. As we have seen throughout the pandemic, financial fraud is growing rampant — evidenced by the billions of dollars fraudsters stole from Maryland’s unemployment system. That’s why I have called for the establishment of a first-in-the-nation Center for Fraud Detection in state government, a dedicated state agency solely devoted to rooting out and preventing fraud in state agencies and working with law enforcement entities to bring financial criminals to justice.
We must do more to fight and eradicate all types of fraud especially those that target our elderly and most vulnerable. Financial criminals will only become more brazen, sophisticated and creative in their tactics. State government must step up, keep pace and do more to protect our residents.
Peter Franchot, Annapolis
The writer, a Democrat, is Comptroller of Maryland.