One death is reason enough to justify gun control

I am both appalled and shocked that a letter writer believes that because less than 500 people die yearly in mass shootings, that we shouldn’t fight for stricter gun laws (“Stop campaigning against gun rights,” Aug. 9). Even one death by shooting is one too many.
Everyone should be allowed to own a handgun in their home if they pass the background test, but no one needs assault weapons. I mean how many times do you need to shoot Bambi?
As to compare the death of people to mass shootings to people who die from unhealthy eating, well people who eat fried foods choose to do so. People who die in mass shooting don’t get that choice.
Joseph Kortash, Catonsville
