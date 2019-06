Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun

1995: For the first time Sandtown-Winchester has its own Pop Warner football league for 7-to-9-year-olds. The league not only provides them with early coaching in playing the game, but, according to Lemuel Thomas, who works at the Lillian Jones Rec Center, also teaches them discipline at an early age and exposes them to positive role models. Kwame Walker may be the smallest member of the Broncos but he plays with heart on the offensive line. Standing with him on the sideline is Paul Morris.