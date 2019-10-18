As a mom and a professor and now the host of a daily radio show in Baltimore City, I both love the city and am frustrated by it. I write about the city, teach about the city, talk about the city, all the while trying to navigate and negotiate life in and around the city. Baltimore is the type of place that keeps you up at night, tossing and turning while trying to figure out what can be done to save it. There are so many questions and problems and challenges that need to be addressed that it sometimes feels like there is a deliberate plan in place to keep Baltimore from moving forward.