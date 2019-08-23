Our Baltimore: Marin Alsop on how she fell in love with this city

Andre, more reserved than Asia, is an incoming senior at the Mergenthaler Vocational High School. He is a wonderfully gifted musician and percussionist. Andre wants to pursue a career related to computers and play music as a hobby. He, like Asia, is a role model for the younger OrchKids and returns every afternoon to West Baltimore to work with the next generation. The older students take their roles as mentors very seriously, always participating in program projects as student leaders; helping with homework time; and often providing extra, non-musical support for the younger students. For Asia and Andre, this is community and this is home; they make the program richer and are committed to supporting their peers.