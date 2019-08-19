Energy inefficiency disproportionately hurts low-income Baltimoreans

After more than 30 years working to make housing healthier in Baltimore and across Maryland, it is clear to us that we won’t reach that full potential until we better serve our most vulnerable residents where it matters most: in their homes. We have conducted hundreds of energy audits for families and the elderly living in low-income homes and apartments across the region. What we see should serve as a rallying cry for the Hogan Administration and the General Assembly to improve energy efficiency in the next legislative session.