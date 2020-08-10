For teens and young adults, this turbulent year could reshape their lives. Tell us: What’s changed for you?

The last few months have had a significant impact on older teens and young adults, like us. At a crucial time in our lives, as we plan for our futures, sheltering in place and social distancing because of the pandemic have taken us away from some of our favorite people, activities and support systems. Educational opportunities have been canceled and jobs lost. At the same time, this year has also brought a national reckoning on racism, with the conversation driven largely by young voices. As college-age interns at The Baltimore Sun, we know firsthand how hard it’s been to plan for our own futures when so much is uncertain right now. We have stories to tell, and we know you do, too.
If you’re between the ages of 16 and 22, we want to hear from you, in short essays of up to 400 words, describing how the past five months have changed your life. Have you rethought your plans for the future? How has isolation affected your mental health or relationships? What have you done to engage in the national conversation about racism in your own community? The Baltimore Sun will review, edit and publish the best submissions online and in print. To submit an essay, please complete the below form by Aug. 23.
Anjali DasSarma, Baltimore Sun editorial board intern
Sanya Kamidi, Baltimore Sun audience engagement intern