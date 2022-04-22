Could privatization solve the problems at Baltimore’s Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant? | GUEST COMMENTARY

Screengrab - During an inspection of the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant on March 22, 2022 inactive PST due to solids buildup was noted. Courtesy of Maryland Department of the Environment (Maryland Department of the Environment)

When media outlets report that runaway pollution has resulted in dead fish and “volcanoes of black stuff,” it’s easy to point the finger at private companies up to no good. In reality, taxpayer-funded plants and utilities can degrade the ecosystem at significantly higher rates than their private sector counterparts.

Maryland residents are just the latest victims of government entities’ blatant disregard for ecology. The state was recently forced to take charge of the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant (previously run by Baltimore City officials) after inspections revealed hazardous discharges, clogged tanks and filters, and “floating solids” infiltrating waterways. It’s now up to the state to keep all options on the table, including privatization. Officials cannot stand by as Maryland’s waterways are muddied by neglect and incompetence.

The Back River plant has been a sorry sight for years. In 2015, the Environmental Integrity Project documented that faulty piping at the plant was leading to a “massive sewage backup” that “makes the system more prone to overflow into waterways and basements when it rains.” One downstream consequence is the “flooding [of] the Inner Harbor with human waste.” Back River’s reckless operations resulted in rampant nitrogen discharges into Maryland’s waterways — 29% more than permitted by law. City officials approved projects designed to stem the flow of nitrogen and phosphorous into the Chesapeake Bay, but cost overruns totaled in the tens of millions of dollars.

Things went from bad to worse amid personnel changes made over the past year. In October of 2021, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott made consultant engineer Yosef Kebede the permanent head of the Department of Public Works’ Bureau of Water and Wastewater, a position that gave the bureaucrat significant control over Back River Plant operations. An investigative report by Baltimore Brew senior editor Mark Reutter reveals that Mr. Kebede embarked on a series of firings and forced dismissals, sidelining senior officials who had more than 130 years combined experience in wastewater management. Mr. Reutter notes, in “their place, Kebede has installed as plant manager, Betty Jacobs, whose career was in safety, not sewage, and a new maintenance manager, Prim Rambissoon, who was an instrumentation technician.” Mr. Kebede’s strange prioritization led to workers focusing on property landscaping when they should have been focused on clearing system clogs. Proposals for relatively inexpensive mechanical fixes stalled in the system’s bureaucracy, and the number of working centrifuges (to process solids) dwindled from two to zero.

It took these horrendous operating conditions for the state to finally swoop in and assume control. An independent state agency, the Maryland Environmental Service, will now study the situation and work with city officials to get the plant in compliance with environmental regulations. But it’s difficult to see how things will meaningfully change once the plant is inevitably turned back over to the city. Baltimore taxpayers and water consumers will not only pay for the cost of the state takeover, but also any eventual expenses required to improve operations. Those costs are on top of the $430 million shelled out for the recently completed Headworks Project, which is supposed to help clear the plant’s sewage backlog.

Perhaps a better alternative to this broken, costly status-quo is privatization. According to one 2015 study published in the American Journal of Political Science, private power plants and water utilities are 15 to 20% less likely to be deemed “high-priority violators” by the Environmental Protection Agency than their government-owned counterparts.

Private wastewater operations are fairly rare, but usually result in cost savings and innovation where tried. A system in Big Sky, Montana, halved nitrogen emissions by using floating vegetation islands to naturally siphon pollutants out of dirty water. Private operations have all the incentive in the world to save a buck and avoid inspectors’ wrath in order to stay in business and generate returns for investors. Back River sorely needs this ingenuity and cost-conscious culture. The fate of the Chesapeake Bay hinges on policymakers taking a new, bold approach.

David Williams (Twitter: @tpapres) is the president of the Taxpayers Protection Alliance.