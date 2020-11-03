Maryland’s scenic byways, a drive through history | COMMENTARY

Considering the cultural and tourism value of the scenery and history along the Upper Chesapeake portion of the scenic byway, local jurisdictions could be doing more to protect it. For example, there is some recent digital signage in Cecil County that doesn’t fit the rural landscape. Some residents of Chesapeake City recently protested plans to build a cellphone tower that would loom over the area and disrupt the view. These are local examples of the larger problem of protecting scenic vistas, whose value can be hard to quantify.