Latest class of Sun ‘Women to Watch’ doing the work required for real gender equity | GUEST COMMENTARY

“Women to Watch” in The Baltimore Sun lifted my spirit as I read about the 25 women who were highlighted for outstanding performance in Baltimore this year. Almost half are African-American, and at least one each is Cuban American, Asian American and a native of India. Think of the diversity of backgrounds that each one brings: family traditions and values; education and personal achievements. The Baltimore area is enriched by their talents and experience.

As I read about each one, I noted some phrases that communicated goals that warmed my heart: “finding creative solutions for complex problems”; “to be a messenger of hope”; “eliminate barriers for other women”; “the importance of empathy and humility”; “bringing everyone to the table”; and “to spread kindness and love.”

Advertisement

This new generation of women comes bearing gifts of nature and nurture that will eventually lead to real equity among men and women.

I am deeply conscious of the strides that women have made since 1971, when I was elected president of College of Notre Dame of Maryland (now Notre Dame of Maryland University.) At that time, my goal was to continue and deepen the goal of the School Sisters of Notre Dame who founded this institution in 1895: providing a collegiate education for women that nourishes intellectual and spiritual growth.

Advertisement

In 1971, I felt myself looking beyond the traditional undergraduate women who were at CNDM, and thinking of all the older women who would be deeply enriched if they were able to earn a college degree. To make this possible, CNDM established a continuing education program, and invited women who were homemakers, and had time available during the weekdays, to begin or return to attaining a college degree. Then the planners focused on working women who needed a college degree to advance in their profession. Many found that they could take time on weekends to join our Weekend College program. Finally, graduate programs were established in career fields in which women were needed.

At the same time, CNDM brought outstanding women to the campus to give presentations or seminars so that our students and women in the community could interact with and be inspired by educated women who were making unique contributions to society. Among them was Hiltgunt Zassenhouse, the German medical doctor who gained access to Jews imprisoned by Hitler, smuggled in food, medicine and letters, and ultimately saved many lives.

All women’s colleges were similarly focused on assisting women to reach their goals. Many enlightened high school and college teachers in co-ed schools gave women students special encouragement, or at least equal attention. Over a 50-year span, the scales of justice have moved slowly toward equal balance. The selection of women in the 2023 “Women to Watch” illustrates the astounding progress that women have achieved in attaining the fullness of their potential as they also nurtured their individual strengths as women.

This year, Notre Dame of Maryland University welcomed its first class of co-ed first-year undergraduates. Now its goal is twofold: to help men see and respect the equality of women even as they develop their own innate gifts, and to help women to develop to their full potential in an enabling atmosphere.

The future demands collaboration. Working as teammates in politics, science, business, health care, religion, education and legal matters, women and men will bring differing intuitions and skills to the problem-solving table, and arrive at creative solutions to intractable problems such as immigration, racism, and global warming.

In due time, every woman will be a woman to watch, as each moves into the fullness of her potential in the area to which her talents direct her. Each successful local woman will strengthen the Baltimore area, and will be part of a worldwide collaborative spirit that leads to creating a more positive future for Planet Earth.

Kathleen Feeley (kfeeley@ndm.edu) is a member of the School Sisters of Notre Dame and president emerita of Notre Dame of Maryland University.