We’ve got more presidential campaign coverage than ever, but is it better?

But there was a time before the era of electronic journalism when the printed word carried great weight, along with that of its scribblers and editors who wore green eyeshades and ruled the roost. Names such as H.L. Mencken of the Baltimore Evening Sun and Scotty Reston of The New York Times were read with great admiration and influence in their hometowns, and the words of such icons were later spread through syndication across the country and even abroad.