How a Md. senator’s reluctant run for president helped save the Civil Rights Act of 1964 | GUEST COMMENTARY

Daniel Baugh Brewster, a Democrat, was a former U.S. senator from Maryland and decorated war hero. He ran for president in 1964 to ensure that George C. Wallace wouldn't win the primary in Maryland. (Baltimore Sun)

It often is difficult to believe we as a nation have made progress in our long struggle to achieve racial equity, as fresh headlines remind us daily of how far we still have to go. But the fight was even more dire just a few decades ago.

In 1964, at the height of the Civil Rights Movement, equality advocates were fighting for the passage of the Civil Rights Act, which would prohibit discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex or national origin, and would finally make good on the implicit promise of the Emancipation Proclamation and the Union victory in the Civil War a full century before.

President Lyndon B. Johnson, a master legislative tactician, put his full support behind the bill. But its passage in Congress, which on this issue was then every bit as divided as the one we have today, was thought to be all but impossible. The major hurdle was a filibuster, led by powerful southern Democrats who supported strict segregation of races, which was still the practice in virtually all southern states — including Maryland.

Perhaps the loudest voice on the national stage in support of this bigoted approach was the acerbic governor of Alabama, George C. Wallace, who in 1963 proclaimed: “Segregation now, segregation tomorrow, segregation forever.” It was the same year Wallace stood in the middle of a schoolhouse door in a vain attempt to prevent Black students from attending the then all-white University of Alabama.

By March 1964, Johnson had been president for only a few months since the assassination of John F. Kennedy the previous November. He wanted to be re-elected to a full four-year term, but out of deference to his slain predecessor, he decided he would not enter his name in the handful of presidential primaries in the spring that led to the summer party conventions and the fall general election. Instead, he asked “favorite son” surrogates to represent him.

On March 9, 1964, Wallace shocked the Maryland political establishment and many state voters by registering to run in Maryland’s May 19 presidential primary. A Wallace victory would mean that Maryland’s 48 delegates to the Democratic National Convention would be obligated to support him for president. Even more concerning, a Wallace victory could doom passage of the civil rights bill, then pending in the Senate.

Johnson asked U.S. Sen. Daniel B. Brewster to oppose Wallace on his behalf. Brewster, 40, was a decorated World War II Marine, a horse farm owner and lawyer from Baltimore County, and the winner of 11 straight elections. Brewster didn’t want the task but accepted it out of loyalty to Johnson.

The remnants of government-sanctioned segregation were still evident in parts of Maryland a full decade after the state’s Jim Crow laws had been abolished. Black people, for example, were still barred from entering most restaurants or were relegated to the back rows of balconies in movie theaters.

Campaigning against Wallace, Brewster — who had once been labeled “the Golden Boy of Maryland Politics” — was booed, jeered and spat upon. His wife, Carol, was threatened, and police had to guard the Brewsters’ farmhouse. Brewster simply could not believe that decent Marylanders could support Wallace, whom he saw as someone vile and repugnant. What upset Brewster the most was how many Marylanders, including many of his own constituents, favored Wallace’s segregationist policies.

Brewster won the primary with 54% of the vote to Wallace’s 43.5%, yet he felt he had somehow failed because Wallace did better than expected. Brewster’s victory, however, cleared the way for Congress to act. The same day Wallace lost, Senate Republicans agreed to join northern Democrats in support of a vote for cloture — the parliamentary means to stop the southern filibuster.

Brewster, the only Democrat from a state south of the Mason-Dixon Line to co-sponsor both the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act the following year, also signed the petition for cloture. After that, Congress quickly enacted the civil rights bill and sent it to Johnson for his signature. And on July 2, 1964 — just 59 years ago — President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the bill into law.

The historian Theodore H. White said after that election that Wallace’s success demonstrated “the fear that white working-class Americans have” of Black people. It’s a fear that many politicians have exploited through the years — including Donald Trump today, as the late Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr., the longest serving president of the Maryland Senate, once noted.

The legislation did not eradicate racism in this country, but it is not hard to see that things have improved. In 1964, there had never been a Black president or a Black vice president or a Black person named to the U.S. Supreme Court. It is no longer novel to see African Americans as state or federal judges or mayors of big cities or as presidential cabinet secretaries. Maryland just elected a Black governor, and, to many, that no longer seemed extraordinary.

We still face serious, stubborn challenges, such as voter suppression, and violence by and against young Black men. But we have made serious progress over the last 60 years on which we can build. “The arc of the moral universe is long,” the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., said in 1968, “but it bends toward justice.” We are not there yet, but we are moving in that direction.

John W. Frece (jwfrece@gmail.com) was a reporter and State House Bureau Chief for the Sun from 1984 to 1995. His fourth book, from which this essay is adapted, “Self-Destruction: The Rise, Fall, and Redemption of U.S. Senator Daniel B. Brewster,” was published April 1 by the Apprentice House Press at Loyola University of Maryland.