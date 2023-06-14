Like many Baltimore teens, Victor’s early life was rocky, but he’s still full of potential | GUEST COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Victor is the kind of student it’s easy to lose track of. Maybe it’s his long, wispy frame. Or his chill, no-drama demeanor. Whatever it is, he has a knack for slipping away, unnoticed.

Victor became a 12th grader this year, and he got off to a shaky start.

Absent. Late. In. Out. Gone.

Other days, he was on it — sharp and task-oriented. When a unit assessment asked students to write about a “contemporary issue” that needs a solution, Victor wrote about Baltimore’s lousy roads.

The following week, the 1500 block of W. Lanvale outside my classroom was repaved — smooth and clean. We laughed about this. Harlem Park is rough. Vacant row homes far outnumber occupied ones. In the midst of so much generational blight, his appeal must’ve been heard.

You might think a student like Victor needs a heavy hand. More consequences. More punishment. More disciplinary action. Lean on him — make him realize how high the stakes are.

But Victor has already dealt with a lot, and some days it felt like he was barely hanging on.

Victor’s troubles began early. Born to a mother battling addiction, he was raised by his grandmother.

“My mother used to try to take me back when I was little,” Victor said. “We’d be in court, and the judge would ask me who I want to go with and I’d always say ‘my grandmother.’ She was all I knew, and I trusted her. She’s always made me feel like I was important.”

His grandmother provided a stable and loving home, but as a teenager, Victor got off track. “Outside I was surrounded by the wrong people. Looking up to the wrong people,” Victor said. “Being in that environment makes you greedy because you see hustlers getting money. That’s what happened to me. I wanted more than what my grandmother could buy.”

I’ve known other students who made similar mistakes — who were tempted by fast money and got caught up in the streets. Victor has certainly paid for his mistakes. He’s been arrested, locked up and put on “the box” (a GPS ankle monitor). He’s been jumped, robbed and dropped off roll at previous schools.

This, thus far, has been Victor’s journey.

So I’ve been grateful this year to channel some of Victor’s attention toward academic purposes. I admire that Victor didn’t quit. He stuck with it, and over the course of the school year, he pulled himself together.

And despite all the ways Victor’s been hurt — by his own bad choices, by other young men protecting their drug turf, by a justice system that arrests Black children at far higher rates than white kids — Victor’s vibe is a mixture of kindness and gratitude.

When Victor told me he writes music, I was intrigued, but, honestly, my expectations weren’t high.

Man, was I wrong.

The music of Double LB — Victor’s stage name — is some of the best I’ve heard from students. Melodic and catchy, Victor’s songs have a remarkably smooth flow. Lyrics that might come across as simply gritty and raw are smoothed out with a glossy R&B croon.

In conversation, Victor can be cagey. But in his songs, phrases fly out with percussive speed — measured, powerful and inventive. His delivery is slick, but his lyrics evoke a Baltimore where young men are drowning in street pride. Here are the boasts, dares and desperation that too often boil over into gun violence. Victor’s songs are a portal into his inner life: the world he came up in and his search for a way out.

In a song titled “Watch Cha Back,” Victor offers a plea that captures his hopes for the future and the dangers that remain. “Tryna change, but it’s the bulls*** that be starting it all back over. Something important, please tell me something important.”

So much resides in teenagers that we can’t see: unrealized talent, untapped potential, unvoiced wisdom and deep wells of resilience. Perhaps, this is particularly true for kids growing up in tough neighborhoods, where the problems of poverty can leave some teens isolated, guarded and wary of rejection.

That’s why our faith in kids like Victor matters.

For many American teens, a high school diploma is a foregone conclusion — a symbolic milestone on the ascent to bigger and better prospects. But for some students in my classroom, a high school diploma is much more. It represents a triumph over steep odds.

And this June, Victor will get his. He’s 19, and the doors of the world are still open.

That’s a huge win for Victor and maybe for us too because we don’t know what Victor can still accomplish, the talents that may still emerge, the ambitions that will call him, and all the ways he’ll use his evolving maturity to enrich the world.

Adam Schwartz’s debut collection of stories, “The Rest of the World,” won the Washington Writers’ Publishing House 2020 prize for fiction. For 25 years, he has taught high school in Baltimore. He can be reached at adamschwartzwriter.org.