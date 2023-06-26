Under Armour, here’s your chance to be a good corporate neighbor: Save the Locust Point garden | GUEST COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Dave Arndt, volunteer manager of the Locust Point Community Garden, works in the garden. He and fellow community residents are hoping to preserve the green space in their community. The garden, which has 62 plots along with bee hives and fruit trees, is at risk of being sold by Under Armour. March 21, 2023 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Residents of the Locust Point neighborhood in Baltimore are up in arms because Under Armour, which has been headquartered there since 2011, plans to relocate and end its support of a cherished community garden it established on the property in 2018. Over 1,500 members of the community have signed a petition imploring the company to either negotiate for the new owner to preserve the 1/3 acre green space or donate it to the neighborhood. Unfortunately, Under Armour has not budged.

Under Armour now has a rare opportunity to exemplify the type of corporate character that it often preaches. The minimal and relatively inexpensive steps to ensure the new owners do not demolish the small community garden would be in line with its own “Home Field” pledge, which promises to protect the home you share and strive to leave it better than you found it. In a world full of whitewashing, greenwashing and now “sportswashing,” where consumers have grown increasingly skeptical of corporate pledges, wouldn’t it be refreshing to see a company actually live up to its purported values?

As a manager and executive co-director at Green America, a green economy organization with nearly 2,000 companies in our Green Business Network, we are no strangers to the realities of capitalism. But for the global sportswear giant, the minor expense of protecting the Locust Point Community Garden — whether through a tax-deductible donation or a few extra billable hours paid to the lawyers handling the land sale — would be well worth it. The company, which spent $618 million on marketing last year and received $660 million in tax subsidies from the city of Baltimore, would be demonstrating what so very few companies are willing or able to: That it’s a business adhering to the values of its own marketing messages.

Under Armour purchased Tide Point, the site of a former Procter & Gamble soap factory, in 2011. In 2018 when it established the garden, it was a breath of fresh air for the Locust Point community. The company restored the property by removing 3 feet of soil contaminated by high concentrations of arsenic and benzo(a)pyrene and replacing it with fresh dirt. Locust Point, which was full of pollution from its industrial past, was already in the midst of a renaissance. Under Armour’s garden further brought neighbors together, fostered a deeper sense of community and even attracted new residents.

Named for its native locust trees, Locust Point’s history goes back a long way. It was called “Baltimore’s Ellis Island” because it was once the second largest entry point for immigrants to the United States after Ellis Island and the Port of Philadelphia. Over 1 million European immigrants entered Baltimore through Locust Point, which helped the neighborhood become listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2012. In recent years, the neighborhood has seen various revitalization efforts but still very much exists in the shadow of its industrial past.

Community gardens like Under Armour’s provide safe spaces for neighbors — in this case nearly 100 households, including Under Armour’s own employees — to take charge of their health by growing nutritious vegetables and fruits that are more accessible to community members. Gardening has immense benefits for the physical and mental health of the gardeners. Gardens also improve the environment and biodiversity of a neighborhood, sequester carbon pollution into the soil, provide a place for residents to come together to create a community, and support pollinators.

Since the pandemic, the garden has become a focal point where community-members can get to know their neighbors, and share seeds and food. Not just plants flourish here; the community is also in full bloom. Locals step in to help water a plot if a neighbor is out of town. They learn from one another’s gardening mistakes, successes and experiments.

Under Armour has the opportunity to build on a good deed it has already done for Locust Point. Sadly, if it ignores the community’s request to at least take modest steps to ensure the garden is preserved, that good deed could easily be forgotten and overshadowed.

Under Armour, one of Baltimore’s largest local businesses, should help the Locus Point Community Garden remain a garden by either donating the small plot of land or negotiating provisions in the sale. For the company, the financial stakes are very low, but the risk of damaging the community that warmly embraced it as a neighbor are high. Given Under Armour’s own stated values, the choice should be clear. We hope it makes the right one.

Emma Kriss (ekriss@greenamerica.org) is the Food Campaigns manager, and Todd Larsen (tlarsen@greenamerica.org) is the executive co-director at Green America, based in Washington D.C. (www.GreenAmerica.org).