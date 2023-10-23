How understanding collaboration in the Twin Cities can help address complex issues in the Baltimore region | GUEST COMMENTARY

This photo shows the skyline of St. Paul, the capital and second-most populous city in Minnesota. St. Paul adjoins Minneapolis, the state's largest city, and the two are together known as the "Twin Cities." (Karen Bleier / AFP/Getty Images)

As Baltimore’s regional leaders continue efforts to build better communities, we must extend our lens and seek out best practices wherever they might be.

This month, more than 70 leaders in government, civic organizations, health care, philanthropy and more traveled to Minneapolis and St. Paul for a three-day immersion in the Twin Cities, a region that is rightly proud of its accomplishments. The trip was organized by the Baltimore Metropolitan Council, a nonpartisan group of experts who evaluate needs and trends to develop the programs and projects to move us forward. It was the seventh installment of the BMC’s Chesapeake Connect initiative.

Advertisement

Here’s what we learned: In the last two decades, the Twin Cities’ Metro Transit has built over 20 miles of light-rail lines, connecting residents to jobs, education and commerce. The cities have leveraged this investment to turn brownfields and parking lots into thriving urban and suburban communities.

In fact, the city of Minneapolis has been so intensely committed to increasing the supply of housing that average rents have actually dropped in the last six years, while peer cities have seen increases of 15% or more.

Advertisement

With a population base not dissimilar to ours, the Twin Cities region is now home to 14 largely homegrown Fortune 500 headquarters, including Target, Best Buy and General Mills. Their population has kept pace with their economy and has almost doubled since 1970. All the while, the region has maintained a cost of living that is significantly lower than that of their East Coast peers.

The Twin Cities area is one of only eleven metro areas with major league teams in baseball, basketball, football, hockey and soccer, and most of those teams play in new stadiums. Thanks to investments like those of the Guthrie Theater, which was founded by visionaries who selected Minneapolis after a nationwide search for the best place for a new performing arts model, the region boasts one of the nation’s most vibrant theater scenes outside of New York and Chicago.

Our visit opened with welcoming remarks from Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and closed with an inspiring visit from St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter. In between, we heard from CEOs, community-based nonprofits, philanthropic leaders, advocates, and government officials. A single theme ran through every session: collaboration. Things seem to get done in the Twin Cities because of “we,” not “me.”

This message was a clarion call for our delegation. To be clear, while we often work collaboratively with regional partners, we recognize that we can achieve greater success for all through increased cooperation. We must reject tendencies to pit one jurisdiction against another and instead seek opportunities to improve the lives of every resident, business and visitor in the Baltimore region.

Even more impressive than their approach to shared accomplishments was the Twin Cities regional approach to shared challenges. We learned how communities have welcomed waves of international refugees, built a coalition to reconnect a community split by an interstate highway, and collaboratively developed a transit system that meets the needs of all their region’s riders.

No shared challenge was presented more starkly than the 2020 murder of George Floyd, an African American man, by Minneapolis police. Every single leader we heard from marked that moment as an inflection point. The consistent acknowledgment of Floyd’s murder wasn’t political or provocative — it was a statement of fact. In response, leaders are working to move forward collectively to right historical wrongs and close significant racial gaps in income and wealth.

In direct response to the challenges and inequities laid bare in the aftermath of Floyd’s murder, more than 40 of the region’s largest corporations, foundations and anchor institutions have come together to create a $2 billion investment strategy called the GroundBreak Coalition. The coalition’s investment strategy will deploy capital in four targeted and community based areas — homeownership, rental housing, commercial development and BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) entrepreneurship. The undertaking is as young as it is audacious, but we could not help but be impressed with their intentionality and commitment.

If the trip were reversed and Twin City leaders came to Baltimore, they would surely be impressed with our world-class universities and hospitals, our port and airport, our technology centers and our museums. The redevelopment of Columbia would inspire their suburban leaders, and the history of Annapolis would be a model for their preservationists.

Advertisement

We have our strengths. But it was evident through this experience that we can and must do better — in housing, in transportation, in job and wealth creation, and in environmental protection. It is smart to look to our peers for lessons and motivation. Our region’s leaders have returned home more energized, and with more ideas, on how to collectively build the best Baltimore region.

Calvin Ball (CBall@howardcountymd.gov) is Howard County executive. Mike Kelly (mkelly@baltometro.org) is executive director of the Baltimore Metropolitan Council.