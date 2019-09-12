My brother rescued me; I wish I could have rescued him

“His spirit of light and luminescence is best described in a meaningful image presented by the Bible when it describes the candelabrum, or Menorah, first erected by Moses in the wilderness. It had many shafts of light, says Scripture, but the light in the center was brighter than the others, even though it had the same amount of oil as the others. Why was this the case? Because, of all the lights, it alone was positioned to receive the light of the others and then to reflect it back to them, thus adding the reflective glow of their light as it projected its own. Our sages say that this is the nature of love and of a loving person — one who is both capable of giving his own love and also of returning what others give in added quantities. That, pure and simple, was Robert.”