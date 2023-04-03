Some trans people and others in vulnerable populations are looking to leave United States | GUEST COMMENTARY

A group of around 200 people who turned out for a rally inside the Nebraska State Capitol hold up signs in support of the transgender community, Friday, March 24, 2023 in Lincoln, Neb. The rally was held to protest the advancement of a bill Thursday that would ban gender-affirming care for minors, as well as a bill that would criminalize allowing minors to attend drag shows. (AP Photo/Margery Beck) (Margery Beck/AP)

On the heels of the International Trans Day of Visibility last week, the United States finds itself in a precarious and unexpected position. After decades of significant advancements, a spate of hostile and regressive bills at the state and local levels now threaten the stability of LGBTQ lives. Trans people, who have long suffered disproportionate levels of societal violence, have become the political punching bag du jour and are bearing the consequences of misleading and dangerous partisan rhetoric.

Consequently, my research shows a growing number of trans U.S. citizens have begun to explore migratory pathways out of the country. Rynn Willgohs is one such person. A trans woman living in North Dakota, Willgohs hopes to immigrate to Iceland, a country which offers a more accepting environment, per both a UCLA study and her own experience. After suffering decades of physical and emotional harm on account of her gender identity — including sexual abuse, conversion therapy and a strangulation attempt in a public restroom — Willgohs fears that conditions in the United States will only worsen in the future.

Willgohs is representative of a larger trend of emigration by U.S. citizens who are facing social or economic vulnerability. Some of these U.S. citizens have sought asylum in other countries, arguing that deteriorating conditions and inadequate state protection justify a grant of refugee status. In my recent study, Fleeing the Land of the Free, I found that U.S. citizens filed approximately 14,000 asylum claims in 91 different countries from 2000 to 2021. A larger swath of U.S. citizens has pursued non-asylum exit pathways, including visas or citizenship linked to employment, investment, family relationships and ancestry. The U.S. citizen émigrés pursuing these various options have included sexual, racial and religious minorities; domestic violence survivors; and U.S. citizen children accompanying their noncitizen parents. Others who are departing permanently include older U.S. citizens who simply cannot afford retirement or medical care in the United States.

Couldn’t Willgohs just move to a more diverse urban center, like Minneapolis or Chicago? While possible, the cost of living and the reality of anti-trans violence in large American cities make a move abroad equally, if not more, appealing for her. Willgohs asks, “Why would I do that?” and notes that hate groups routinely cross state lines. Additionally, for exit planners like Willgohs, a number of forces have aligned to facilitate cross-border migration, including easier transportation, seamless communication, the possibility of remote work, lower cost of living in some cases and a proliferation of visa options.

As a society, what, if anything, do we do about this trend of departure planning by trans and other vulnerable U.S. citizens? Over 50 years ago, economist Albert O. Hirschman suggested that in the face of deteriorating conditions, persons may (a) choose to exit or (b) can use their voice to agitate for improvement, with loyalty being an important mediating principle.

Some organizations are providing exit support to fellow residents who no longer feel safe in the United States. Willgohs, for example, recently launched TRANSport, which will provide a range of services to trans persons in the north central United States who are seeking to relocate abroad. TRANSport complements the important work of organizations like A Place for Marsha, which is helping trans people find housing in less hostile parts of the United States, and the Rainbow Railroad, which has assisted thousands of LGBTQ individuals in other parts of the world escape state-sponsored violence.

Capable and talented advocates, both within and outside the trans community, have also vocalized calls for change and fought back harmful legislation. Yet in the current political moment, universal and unwavering rejection of regressive proposals — as embodied by Democratic Nebraska state legislator Machaela Cavanagh’s lengthy filibuster effort to prevent passage of a bill that would deny gender affirming care to transgender youth — is needed to safeguard LGBTQ rights. And while foreign governments might be reluctant to criticize the United States because of its geopolitical standing, the worsening treatment of trans people must be acknowledged as a serious human rights issue, worthy of international attention and condemnation. If not, the problem will end up at their doorsteps, with mounting numbers of U.S. citizen arrivals.

For people like Willgohs, who are facing threats to their safety and well-being, exit may indeed be a prudent option. Yet departure does not mean abandonment of the cause, nor disloyalty to those left behind: Willgohs intends to continue advocating for the U.S. trans community, even after she leaves. For those who continue living in the United States, this incipient trend should harden our resolve to create better conditions for the most vulnerable, especially those who are immobile and simply cannot depart the country. These exits also reveal that the project of sustaining a diverse, multicultural democracy is a challenging and messy one. We must take them as an important warning sign, motivating us to strengthen our social fabric rather than letting it fray further apart.

Jayesh Rathod is a law professor (jrathod@wcl.american.edu) and director of the Immigrant Justice Clinic at the American University Washington College of Law.