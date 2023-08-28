U.S. must commit to Tonga with action, not just words | GUEST COMMENTARY

Do you remember Tonga? Somewhere between the FDA approval of the first COVID-19 pill and the war in Ukraine, the Pacific Island kingdom briefly made international headlines when one of the largest volcanic eruptions ever recorded exploded a mere 45 miles from its capital city Nuku’alofa. The eruption was so large and loud that it was heard in Alaska, literally touched outer space and rang the atmosphere like a bell.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited the small-island nation last month to inaugurate the newly minted American embassy in an effort to reaffirm our friendship in the face of aggressive action by China across the South Pacific. In today’s public discourse there are many who view this effort as a poor investment, claiming countries like Tonga are relatively unknown and unimportant. This thinking is a grave mistake. Not only do these countries matter, they are important players in worldwide dynamics and agreements. Tonga, for example, is a member of the World Bank, the World Trade Organization, and is a voting member in the United Nations; its vote carries the same weight as ours.

The Kingdom of Tonga has also consistently proven to be a dedicated ally to the United States for the better part of a century. They provide the United States with fisheries access for fishing vessels under the U.S.-Pacific Islands Multilateral South Pacific Tuna Treaty; they have deployed soldiers to both Iraq and Afghanistan in direct support of U.S. troops, and have hosted Peace Corps Volunteers for over 56 years.

In further recognition of the importance of this Pacific friendship, President Biden hosted the first ever United States-Pacific Island Country Summit last September in an effort to strengthen ties with key Pacific nations, address some of the challenges they face and combat China’s growing influence in the region.

The installation of the United States Embassy in Nuku’alofa is long overdue and has been a particular sticking point for locals who had to travel to Fiji (the nearest American Embassy) to obtain visas to visit family in the United States. This lack of diplomatic presence was on full display in the immediate aftermath of last year’s volcanic eruption and tsunami, when the fiber optic cable that connected Tonga to the rest of the world was severed. Tongans living in the United States were unable to make contact with their communities back home and instead had to turn to other countries who did have a diplomatic corps presence within the kingdom.

The grand opening of the Embassy is a great step in affirming our friendship; however, the United States needs to now demonstrate that it values Tonga as an ally beyond its strategic value against China, and it must support Tongans as they stare down the climate change crisis. The Pacific islands are already suffering from some of climate change’s worst consequences: “once-in-a-lifetime weather events” now occur annually, islands are being swallowed by the sea, and traditional food sources are diminishing. A 2020 World Risk Report announced that Oceania both leads the world in disaster risk and exposure to extreme natural events. The two countries with the highest risk: Vanuatu and Tonga. Pacific Islanders are poised to become the earth’s first climate change refugees, but far too little is being done to curb this inevitability.

Our inaction, as a global community, has sent the message that it is acceptable for Pacific Island communities to be collateral damage for our incessant need to continue consuming at unsustainable rates. Responses to the specific set of challenges these communities face are urgent and can include a wide range of interventions. These should include the building of infrastructure that is weather-resistant, committing to and actually reducing our carbon footprint, and if the unthinkable occurs, and these island nations are no longer inhabitable, supporting a dignified migration to higher ground. This funding and aid should not just be given after crises but should be proactive to ensure that these communities are able to weather whatever storm.

Despite the headlines moving on from Tonga’s volcanic eruption in January 2022, the existential crisis of climate change has grown only more urgent in the past year and a half, especially to Pacific island communities. With the opening of the new embassy, let us further commit to our friendship with Tonga not only with words but with bold and swift action. This includes passing policy to curb the effects of climate change and investing financially to proactively support Tonga before the next “once in a lifetime” weather event makes landfall.

Michael P. Hassett (friendsoftonga2018@gmail.com) is the co-founder and president of Friends of Tonga; he was a Peace Corps volunteer in Tonga from 2012 to 2014.