The U.S. and Taiwan, a complicated relationship | GUEST COMMENTARY

Buoyed by U.S. President Joe Biden’s commitment to defend Taiwan from a possible invasion by China, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen told reporters before she left the airport on her way to Central America Wednesday, with a stopover planned in New York, that Taiwan was “calm and confidant” and “would neither yield, nor provoke.”

“Taiwan will firmly walk on the road of freedom and democracy and go into the world,” she said. “Though the road ahead is rough and steep, we are not alone.”

Tsai arrived in the U.S. midweek for a brief stopover before heading on to Guatemala and Belize. On her return trip, she’s scheduled to land in Los Angeles and meet Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California. If it goes forward, it will be the highest-level in-person meeting for a leader of Taiwan in the U.S. since China and the U.S. established relations in 1979.

China has threatened to “resolutely fight back” if the meeting occurs, according to Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for China’s Taiwan Affairs Office. The visit would be a “provocation,” she said, that “undermines China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and undermines peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.” She did not say what the retaliation would look like, but there could be threatening military exercises around Taiwan.

For decades, China and the U.S. have managed to avoid a disaster over Taiwan, a quasi-nation of 23 million people that has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949 and democratically since 1996, when it held its first presidential election. Beijing, however, still claims Taiwan as a part of its territory and says “peaceful reunification” is its goal — though it doesn’t rule out using force to take the island. The U.S. goal has been to counsel Taiwan against an outright declaration of independence and to prevent forced unification by Beijing, which bristles when Taiwan’s leaders show any signs of political independence.

It is a fine line to walk. And with U.S.-China relations strained, to say the least, there’s been concern that China might invade Taiwan. China’s President Xi Jinping has been impatient, saying many times that the window of opportunity to seize the island is closing. He’s told the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to develop the capacity to invade Taiwan by 2027. At least some of his bluster, if that’s what it is, is frustration with China’s own military vulnerabilities, which make a risk-reward calculus favor the status quo.

Still, because of Beijing’s breakneck military modernization, a blockade of Taiwan is a possibility, as is an amphibious assault. The PLA-Navy already can easily strike targets in and around Taiwan. And anti-ship ballistic missiles are a PLA-Navy mainstay. Capabilities do not dictate intentions, but the strong U.S. military presence in the Pacific is nevertheless stunning. A better reaction might be to think about threading the needle between deterrence and provocation. Admittedly that’s a difficult challenge.

For Washington, Taiwan is a strategic problem, and should not be a military problem with military fixes. Thus the welcome shift from “strategic ambiguity” toward “strategic clarity” in how the U.S. signals support for Taiwan.

Taiwan needs to be independent and secure, without anyone declaring it to be so. Election security, cyber defense and a more diversified economy need to be front and center priorities. A lesson learned from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is that more Stingers, Javelins and Switchblades make sense, and Taiwan’s defense policy should embrace asymmetric defense, upgrade its own military capabilities and engage in a whole-of-society push toward self defense.

In the U.S., we don’t need to signal with any fanfare dramatic changes in support for Taiwan. But we should invest in long-range strike capabilities, shifting additional military seats to Guam, and improving the range and redundancy of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance assets in the region.

A clumsy move by Beijing on Taiwan would be an unspeakable tragedy, ushering in nearly permanent mistrust and condemnation.

Xi Jing-ping often talks about the “China Dream,” a vague vision of China as a dominant global power. It is undeniable that for Xi and many Chinese people the emotional commitment to the issue of Taiwan and reunification is one that risks the country acting against its own best interests. The stakes are high, possibly turning the China Dream into a nightmare. Let’s hope that, as in the past, cooler heads prevail.

T. Nelson Thompson (analytics2002@aol.com) was a Woodrow Wilson Fellow in International Relations at Johns Hopkins University. He taught U.S.-China Relations at the University of Maryland Baltimore County. He has visited China, including Taiwan, many times.