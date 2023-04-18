Studying for ‘Step 1’: Medical student’s test prep is a family affair | GUEST COMMENTARY

My son Asher was preparing for the biggest test of his life — the Step 1, a grueling eight-hour exam that second-year medical students must take before beginning their all-important clinical rotations. It is a challenging academic rite of passage for every aspiring doctor, transitioning from the classroom and lab into the hospital and hands-on practice of medicine.

Conducted by the National Board of Medical Examiners, Step 1 assesses, across some 280 questions, students’ command of human physiology, along with a wide range of disease and treatment modes. Asher had done well on previous exams, but was super anxious about this one. To miss the cut would derail all his hard work to date and force him to examine his fitness as a rising physician, especially one whose training started in the grip of the pandemic. The mere idea of having to retake it would be demoralizing.

For some comfort and support, he moved back home 10 days before the test. While my wife Sarah cooked him lamb chops, did his laundry and kept the pantry stocked with chocolate rugelach and his favorite cold-brewed coffee, I delivered pep talks, counting down the days and hours when it would all be over. I also held my tongue when he left his juice glass out on the counter or didn’t roll up the yoga mat after stretching. Even the dog did his part, cozying up to Asher on the couch while he studied.

Watching him click through slides filled with densely labeled diagrams, cross sections of internal organs and impossibly complex chemistry sequences, I could tell he was starting to drag slogging through so much data.

“Did you ever see ‘The African Queen?’ I asked him, suspecting the 1951 classic was outside his frame of reference. I pulled clips from YouTube showing Humphrey Bogart and Katherine Hepburn hacking their way through endless jungle brush until the leeches and swampy heat leave them totally collapsed on deck, ready to abandon all hope in their journey. That’s when director John Huston slowly pulls the camera back to reveal the open sea just a hundred or so yards ahead. Asher got the point and carried on.

He also had his shortcuts, like watching video lectures at triple speed, with a professor discussing lobes of the brain á la Alvin and the Chipmunks. He showed us catchy mnemonics for concepts and illnesses — such as “a gang of six small Jews” for deconstructing Tay-Sachs disease (you can look it up!).

We braced ourselves whenever passing his laptop, lest there be images of gunshot wounds for pathology or testicular lesions for oncology. Stomach disorders had a way of showing up around dinner. One afternoon I caught Asher chuckling at his screen and worried he might lack proper empathy at someone’s misery. When I glanced over his shoulder, I saw that he’d taken a break and was watching “Parks and Rec.”

I marveled at his stamina and sheer mental storage capacity. “You’ve already forgotten more medical knowledge than most people accumulate in a lifetime,” I told him, but that just made him nervous that whatever had escaped his expanding brain would show up on the test. Back to his notes and flashcards. He admitted he was waking up pondering about how kidneys respond to potassium and shaking off random thoughts about muscles and nerves.

Did they have to cram so much into a single exam, since no doctor would ever be called on to diagnose conditions across the entire anatomical landscape? But as Asher noted, it was as much a test of endurance as comprehension. Getting past this hurdle would be like leaving boot camp and separating himself from the medical recruit he’d been the past two years.

With one day to go, he was feeling punchy, diagnosing suggested symptoms we threw at him and inspecting his own blood panel report like the Surgeon General. Noticing a frail man we passed outside, he described him as “cachectic” — an M.D. word if ever there was one. Then, while reviewing a study on cranial nerve ganglia at the kitchen counter, he suddenly declared “I’m done” and shut his laptop. The most important thing now was a good night’s sleep, and making sure he had his pants with one pocket (to minimize searches from the test proctors).

But first we watched an old “Honeymooners” episode in which Ralph Kramden (Jackie Gleason) gets eliminated from a TV quiz show because he can’t name the composer of “Swanee River” — the very song his pal Ed Norton played incessantly as a warm-up to introduce every tune he and Ralph prepped for on their rented piano. Ralph’s eyes are ready to pop from his head when he realizes he’s missed something so obvious. Luckily, Step 1 was multiple choice.

At 5 the next afternoon, Asher texted us it was over and that he was headed to a bar for a traditional post-test whiskey and pickle-juice concoction. He got home just in time to collapse on his bed. It would take a few weeks to learn whether he passed, but it didn’t matter, and he was still set to shortly begin his anesthesiology rotation.

“You made it!” we said. “And now you’ve got a full year before you have to take Step 2.” Asher let out a moan worthy of Ralph Kramden himself.

Allan Ripp (arippnyc@aol.com) runs a press relations firm in New York.