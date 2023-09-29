Social media platforms must step up to combat youth mental health crisis in schools | GUEST COMMENTARY

Parents and educators are working hard to create a welcoming and safe environment for kids. Now, it’s time for Big Tech to step up as well, and take some responsibility.
Social media has had a disruptive and often detrimental role in the well-being and academic success of students across the nation, with the consequences growing more concerning each year. Educators and parents are bearing the weight of these disruptions at school and at home, while Big Tech platforms make billions, so together we’re demanding social media companies make significant changes to make their products safer for millions of kids.
In May 2023, the U.S. Surgeon General issued a landmark report declaring a youth mental health crisis in America and pointing a finger at social media’s role in the epidemic. The report revealed that adolescents who spent more than three hours per day on social media — a common occurrence; many teens say they use social media “almost constantly” — faced double the risk of experiencing poor social and emotional outcomes. The rates of depression, anxiety, suicidal ideation, eating disorders and other conditions in children are higher now than ever before. This crisis affects kids’ experiences at school, with students often have a harder time concentrating, participating and succeeding in class.
This alarming pattern of young people so hooked on social media it affects their overall wellness is not accidental. Social media companies design their products to keep young users engaged no matter what. Platforms popular with teens — such as TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat and YouTube — devise addictive algorithms that endlessly feed users content and exploit the desire for social validation from peers. They also invent and release product features like autoplay, infinite scroll and push notifications to distract kids and draw their attention back to these apps.
In response, schools nationwide have been forced to adjust, and spend significant resources in an attempt to combat this youth crisis, including hiring additional staff (amid already crushing school-staff shortages), and offering additional counseling and health services for their students. Parents, likewise, struggle daily to set boundaries and limits on social media use that will keep their kids safe and healthy.
All of us who care about kids are using every tool at our disposal to help find real solutions for kids and communities. For example, over 150 school districts across the country, including in Maryland, have joined together to sue social media companies for their dangerous algorithmic practices and the harm they cause kids. Parents are growing a movement for online safety, actively lobbying Congress to regulate social media and make a safer internet for kids. Organizations like ours — the American Federation of Teachers and ParentsTogether — are showing that families and educational professionals stand together in demanding lawmakers and executives address this growing crisis, not just their political agenda to ban books and censor history.
So, while schools and parents are shouldering much of this work so far, we cannot keep up with the ever-changing threats social media companies create. Every moment these billionaire platforms remain uncontrolled and unregulated is a moment they continue to expose children to bullying, dangerous challenges, potential sexual predators and more, targeting vulnerable kids and making them feel even more lonely. Just as Juul and other vaping companies were required to stop marketing to teens, social media companies need to take accountability to limit the harm their products are causing through prolonged, deliberate exposure to our youth.
Social media companies have the power to make significant changes to their products. These changes should include removing illegal and harmful content and implementing effective, non-invasive age verification, as well as eliminating design factors that make them so addictive. Together, alongside a diverse coalition of allies, including the American Psychological Association and Fairplay, we have proposed a set of recommendations that would go a long way to addressing this crisis, and have asked these companies to meet and adopt them.
In our recent report, “Likes vs. Learning: The Real Cost of Social Media for Schools,” we outline our proposal and shine a light on the widespread negative impact of social media on children’s well-being, including increased anxiety, depression and addictive-like behaviors. We emphasize five guiding principles that social media companies are urged to follow: prioritizing safety for children, protecting students from overuse and addictive-like behavior, maintaining students’ privacy, guarding against risky algorithms, and directly engaging and working with schools and families to help address these issues.
It’s time to combat the corrosive impact of the companies’ products on our nation’s kids and their capacity for learning. Profits should never come before our children’s well-being.
Ailen Arreaza is executive director of ParentsTogether. Randi Weingarten (aftpress@aft.org) is president of the American Federation of Teachers.