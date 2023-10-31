‘Social media hurts’: Maryland doctors plead for action to protect young people | GUEST COMMENTARY

Maryland has joined other states in filing a lawsuit against Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram. The lawsuit claims that Meta knowingly designs its social media platforms to be addictive and harmful to children, violating consumer protection laws. As child and adolescent psychiatrists and pediatricians, we have seen firsthand how social media hurts our young patients’ mental health and well-being. While we are not here to comment on the legal merits of the lawsuit, we do want to share our professional perspective on why so much about social media is harmful to our youth, and what can be done to mitigate the damage.

One of the paradoxes of social media is that it can make our children feel more lonely and isolated, even though it is supposed to connect them with others. It enables particularly vicious forms of bullying, such as online harassment, that can follow our children everywhere they go. We have seen cases of poor quality sleep, obesity, depression, anxiety, self-harm, eating disorders and even suicide attempts linked to excessive or unhealthy use of social media. Yet despite these clear dangers, parents often feel helpless in getting their children off social media. After all, many parents are addicted to these apps too.

Advertisement

We have a number of recommendations to make social media less harmful.

First, social media companies must do a better job of policing harmful content. No traditional media outlet has such free rein to broadcast the kind of invasive and embarrassing content regularly posted on social media. Imagine the outrage if a broadcast TV station showed a brutal fight among children captured on someone’s smartphone. Or if our hometown newspaper regularly ran a “rumor page” consisting of libelous accusations about students at a local middle school.

Advertisement

We also think AI should be harnessed to flag harmful messaging in group chats like Snapchat, where peer pressure and cyberbullying can run rampant. Moreover, the age to join these social media platforms should be examined, taking into account recommendations from national organizations such as the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry.

Youth and adults alike must be better protected against intentionally addictive features that rob hours, days and weeks of time. These features include endless scrolling, autoplaying videos, notifications, likes, comments and other forms of feedback that stimulate the reward centers of the brain and create a cycle of dependency. We suggest limiting the amount of time that users can spend on social media per day, or even per week, and requiring them to take breaks or log off after a certain period of inactivity. Ultimately, less time spent on social media allows for youth and adults to spend more time on more meaningful activities

We also strongly recommend that users turn off notifications and disable filters that distort their appearance or reality. But we want to be clear that the onus on removing the most harmful effects of social media is on the social media companies — not the consumer.

Our society is in crisis, as evidenced by the surgeon general’s labeling of loneliness as a national epidemic. “Social” media has done little to alleviate this — and may have actually helped cause it. We urge parents, educators, policymakers, and health professionals to join us in raising awareness and taking action to protect our children from the harms of social media.

Drs. Sarah Edwards (sedwards@som.umaryland.edu) and Gloria Reeves (greeves@som.umaryland.edu) are child and adolescent psychiatrists; Dr. Mutiat Onigbanjo (monigbanjo@som.umaryland.edu) is a pediatrician. All three doctors are with the University of Maryland Children’s Hospital, and on the faculty of the University of Maryland School of Medicine.