Mayor Young: SNAP benefit changes would hurt thousands in Baltimore

Just last month, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) proposed a revision of “broad-based categorical eligibility” for the program, changing the way Maryland and 41 other states determine who qualifies for the program. In effect, it is a way to deny SNAP benefits to an estimated 3.1 million individuals and would disproportionately affect seniors and people with disabilities. The proposal is just the latest in a series of attempts by this administration to tighten the requirements for this critical safety net. This is why mayors and local leaders across the country are speaking out.