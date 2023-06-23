Baltimore leaders talk the talk about equity, but don’t walk the walk in housing | GUEST COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Our leaders talk a lot about “equity,” and we see signs proclaiming “Black Lives Matter.” We are told that Black neighborhoods Matter. But when the rubber meets the road, it’s business as usual: Developers get whatever they want, and Black residents get pushed out. Baltimore City leaders give developers special zoning break, and taxpayer handouts for new high rent buildings — without requiring any affordable units marketed to Black residents who already live here.

The latest example is the proposed upzoning of 810 Leadenhall St. in the Historic Sharp Leadenhall community, where I have lived for over 20 years. The developer is asking the City Council to “spot zone” the property and allow a 168-unit residential development. The developer will also receive millions of dollars in taxpayer handouts from the city, which already spent $38 million on this developer giveaway in 2023 alone, subsidizing new buildings primarily in the “white L” of Baltimore. Yet, our leaders will not require the developer to build a single affordable home in the project. Neither are they requiring the developer to sit down with their potential neighbors.

On June 26, the council is scheduled to vote on Council Bill 22-0296, which would allow this rezoning, and we urge them to vote “no.” Residents of the Historic Sharp Leadenhall Community will not be erased that easily. Our community was founded in the 1770s by free Black people and German immigrants. It was home to influential Black churches and leading abolitionists. Frederick Douglass worshipped here. But most of our community was destroyed by highway construction and urban renewal. Our property was taken and sold to white buyers as “Dollar Houses.” We have constantly had to fight to preserve this community.

In 2004, I was the president of the Sharp Leadenhall Planning Committee that produced a Master Plan that is still in effect. Even then we knew that our location near I-95, the stadiums and other urban renewal efforts would make us a prime target for displacement. One key mandate from the Master Plan in response: “Require that new housing construction include an affordability component …. [T]he existing Sharp-Leadenhall Urban Renewal Plan will be amended to require affordable units be included with new residential development projects above a certain size.” This was and is the only way for Black residents who are making $40,000 to $60,000 per year — often as those “essential workers” that everyone praised during COVID-19 — can continue to live here.

To justify rezoning, the council must find that there has been a fundamental change in the community’s needs since 2017. There has been no change. The Light Rail stop, the stadiums, the historic churches and row houses were there in 2017. We knew that denser development was coming, and there has been absolutely no change in our community’s demand to include affordable units and use the opportunity to participate in redevelopment. How can the Planning Commission or City Council find that this rezoning complies with any notice of “equity” as required by law when it is going to further stoke the displacement of Black, working-class residents?

Speaking of equity, where is the report of the Office of Equity and Civil Rights on Inclusionary Housing Bill, 22-0195, which has been languishing in the City Council for over 16 months? If this bill had passed, 810 Leadenhall would be required to have at least 10% of its units as more affordable housing. Yet even today, the administration is seeking amendments that would water down the bill by excluding certain neighborhoods like Sharp Leadenhall, changing the bill’s definition of “affordable” to include a family of four making $92,880 and limiting the number of projects each year. Enough is enough. We had a watered down law from 2007 to 2022, and it produced only 37 affordable units. No more half-measures.

I’ve seen so much about redlining, racist zoning, public housing segregation and disinvestment in Baltimore. And every time, our elected representatives come out and say “Never Again!” But when you ask them to make a small break with the past and adopt an equitable, inclusive policy that is in effect in Chicago, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Washington D.C., and 253 other localities, they delay and distract. Either Black neighborhoods Matter and 810 Leadenhall will have affordable units marketed to predominantly Black neighboring residents, or our elected officials should stop talking about equity. We can’t wade through the doublespeak anymore.

Betty Bland-Thomas (bettyblandthomas@comcast.net) is president of the Historic Sharp-Leadenhall Community.