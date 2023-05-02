America needs a hero; we need another Secretariat | GUEST COMMENTARY

It’s good for America to have heroes. They can come in all shapes and sizes. Some of them have chestnut coats and saucer-sized, intense eyes.

On Saturday, at Churchill Downs, the 149th Kentucky Derby will mark the 50th anniversary of Secretariat’s first leg victory to win the Triple Crown.

My father enjoyed horse racing. He would tell me stories about Secretariat as we waited in our living room, on the first Saturday in May, to watch the Kentucky Derby. Secretariat’s legend grew with every story my father shared. It made me wish I could have been alive in 1973 to have witnessed the 3-year-old thoroughbred’s victories at the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes.

Secretariat’s run to history transcended a country split. In 1973, a lot of Americans didn’t feel very good about themselves, because of the constant news about Vietnam and Watergate on their television sets. America’s spirit was a little bruised at the time, and Secretariat was inspirational to millions who didn’t even follow horse racing.

Instead of a dramatic photograph of the horror in Vietnam or the Watergate culprits, Time Magazine put Secretariat on its June 11 cover that year with the headline: “Super Horse.” He graced the covers of Time, Sports Illustrated and Newsweek, simultaneously, at his height?

Secretariat was a controversy proof, superstar to watch and appreciate without the residue of any political division or partisanship. Secretariat just did what he was good at: He ran. And people gravitated to his remarkable talent. When you watch the grainy footage of Secretariat’s win at the Belmont Stakes by 31 lengths, to win the Triple Crown, it looks otherworldly. With all their creative power and skill, a Hollywood producer couldn’t have dreamed up something as stunning as Secretariat’s final turn and domination down the final stretch at Elmont, New York, on June 9, 1973.

Secretariat’s story almost seems too mythical. He had the perfect owner in Penny Chenery, who, some years earlier, almost got out of the family business of horse racing. The Smith College graduate became a role model for women, and her charm and levity added to the fable of Secretariat.

In 1988, on a family vacation to the East Coast, my father woke me up in the middle of the night to tell me that we had passed Claiborne Farm, the place where Secretariat retired to stud. It took me a minute to get the sleep out of my eyes in the backseat of our Ford Thunderbird. My father whispered, “Secretariat lives somewhere around here.” As I peered out my window into the Kentucky darkness, I had this image in my head of the Triple Crown winner shifting in his stable, hungry, waiting for the sun to rise. I wonder sometimes if we had driven by Claiborne Farm during the day, would we have made a short detour to see Secretariat. Would he have lived up to the mythology I had heard my entire childhood?

The next year, I remember watching Ted Koppel, on “ABC News,” announce that Secretariat had been euthanized. The legendary thoroughbred lived to be 19. It made me melancholy. My mind drifted to Secretariat in a pasture, suffering from laminitis, a very painful disease for a horse to endure. I thought: Did he know what he had done, and how he made a country feel?

Some might think, somewhat cynically, “Oh, he was just a horse.” But Secretariat wasn’t just a horse; he was an uplifting symbol of greatness that raised the spirits of a battered nation. Secretariat’s run in 1973 was a short, sensational moment in American history, not just sports history. He unified in a time when division seemed lurking around every corner.

David C. Cutler (dccutler_472@yahoo.com) is the author of the independently published book, “The Jordan Jersey” (March 2023).