A life of running didn’t protect me from heart disease, but it did make me aware of it | GUEST COMMENTARY

Fifty-one years ago this spring, my friend Dave Lawrence and I ran the 76th Boston Marathon. We were high-schoolers who’d exaggerated our ages slightly to become official entrants (the age requirement then being 19) after qualifying at the Washington’s Birthday Marathon in Greenbelt a few weeks earlier. I finished a respectable 295th that day, in a field of 1,219, breaking three hours by 14 seconds.

Running has been a thread through my life ever since. In school, running track gave me an identity. Running later led to a career in journalism, when Runner’s World hired me on its editorial staff. After I met the woman who would become my wife, some of our first “dates” were runs in the park.

Running also gave me a false sense of security. And last year, it saved my life, making me aware of a disease I didn’t know I had, just weeks before it nearly killed me.

At the time — late September — I was running an hour every evening. When I felt a mild burning in my chest one night, I didn’t consider it a problem. For years, I’d suffered sporadically from allergy-related reflux. But this time, the discomfort persisted each time I ran.

When I described the feeling to my friend Sarah, a nurse, she said it didn’t sound like reflux. It sounded like a cardiac issue. I didn’t think so. There was no history of heart disease in my family. I hadn’t eaten red meat in decades.

I tried to run again the next day, and the reflux sensation stopped me after 10 minutes. My friend told me to see a doctor. I didn’t think it was necessary. She was right, of course.

My doctor gave me an EKG and sent me to the emergency room for a catheterization. It would be eight days before I left the hospital, with a new respect for the frailties and mysteries of the human body. After the tests, the cardiologist told me I’d suffered a small heart attack, and needed emergency triple bypass surgery. The scan he showed me indicated one of my major arteries was 95% clogged.

“If you don’t do this,” he said, “you’ll be dead in a month.”

Until the heartburn sensation in September, I had no inkling I was at risk for a heart attack. But that’s often how this disease works. Sudden cardiac death is the leading cause of natural death in the U.S., responsible for half of heart disease fatalities, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Since COVID, heart attack deaths have risen sharply. Cardiovascular disease, meanwhile, remains the leading cause of death worldwide. Many people don’t know they have it.

The only warning sign I had was high blood pressure. In retrospect, I see that I’d let a life of running rationalize a poor diet. Also, I probably didn’t manage stress well — and that was a stressful time. Months earlier, my wife had died after an illness that seemed as inexplicable as mine.

But why had heart disease never shown up in my medical exams? “Sometimes, heart disease fools the EKG,” my cardiologist said. “Sometimes, there are no symptoms.”

After surgery, I had to start life over. I practiced breathing several times a day with an incentive spirometer. My first walk, to the door of my hospital room, left me winded. After returning home, I gradually ventured out for walks, and then runs, in the neighborhood. On Feb. 28, about four and half months after surgery, I ran for an hour again.

That felt good. But I didn’t consider myself “back to normal.” Normal was taking things for granted. It was failing to manage stress properly. I had to be better than that now. I had to listen more closely, to my body and to the experts, and to adjust and adapt when life offered up surprises. That’s one of the lessons I have learned — and continue to learn — from a life of running.

James Lilliefors (jdlilliefors@aol.com) is a journalist, novelist, and poet.