Maryland must take action to support women seeking abortion | GUEST COMMENTARY

Following the leak of a draft Supreme Court order overturning Roe v. Wade, 26 states are expected to ban or restrict abortion. This reversal would increase the number of unsafe abortions, resulting in complications and an estimated 21% increase in pregnancy-related deaths in the U.S. To combat this, Maryland must not only maintain access to safe and legal abortion for its own citizens, but also support those who may travel from other states to seek an abortion within its borders.

Even prior to this leak, in the midst of state restrictions on abortions, Maryland had already seen people travel from as far as Texas and Washington state to seek treatment at local providers. It is likely that these influxes will only increase. This is especially significant as Maryland shares borders with West Virginia, which had a ban on abortion pre-Roe, as well as Virginia and Pennsylvania, which may have changing politics surrounding reproductive rights in the coming years.

Maryland is already making strides in preparing for increased demand for abortions. Lawmakers have recently allowed trained health professional who are not physicians to perform early abortions and have required insurance coverage for abortions. This law further designates $3.5 million to set up training programs at community-based sites to grow and strengthen the labor force of abortion providers. The state’s Republican governor, Larry Hogan, is refusing to release the funds, however, jeopardizing the law’s purpose: to enable quick and safe access to services, so there won’t be a long waiting period to receive an abortion, and to further minimize health disparities. Women of color and uninsured women face increased barriers to accessing reproductive health services and are significantly less likely to obtain services, compared to white women and privately-insured women.

Beyond bolstering its ability to provide abortion care faster and to vulnerable groups, Maryland also must take concrete measures to help those seeking abortions from out of state. Already, one in five patients in the U.S. has to travel over 50 miles in one direction to reach an abortion facility. For the average resident of states that may ban abortion, reversing Roe is expected to increase the average travel distance by 249 miles.

For wealthy individuals, this travel may be affordable and feasible, but for those who do not have the financial means, this could translate to a lack of access to safe and legal abortion. This impacts a large proportion of those seeking an abortion, due to disparities in contraceptive access and in how unplanned childbearing affects families. In 2014, 49% of abortion patients in the U.S. had an income below the federal poverty level. More than half of women receiving abortions pay over a third of their monthly income in out-of-pocket costs (including procedure, travel, and hotel).

To address these gaps, other states are taking action. California lawmakers are proposing a bill to create a state fund to help women traveling from other states to obtain abortions. Such funds could cover travel costs, as well as lodging, for those in need. This and other projected measures position California as a “sanctuary” state for those seeking reproductive care — with its upcoming potential to meet high demand for abortion, Maryland should follow suit.

Improving access to abortions for those who may be affected by bans is imperative to assuring maternal health. There is overwhelming evidence from around the world that restrictive abortion laws are associated with increased maternal mortality. Further, there are physical and mental health consequences to carrying an unwanted pregnancy to term, including life-threatening birth complications and increased anxiety.

Residents of Maryland voted for abortion protections in 1992 and continue to support expanding access, as noted by recent legislative shifts in what kinds of providers are allowed to perform the procedure and developments in insurance coverage. Although the Supreme Court’s draft opinion against Roe v. Wade is not yet final, we must heed its warning. Our state must take action to protect access for those within and beyond our state lines — creating a fund to support expenses for those traveling can help save lives.

