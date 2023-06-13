A $70 billion plan for transportation in the Baltimore region | GUEST COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

We are on the cusp of transformative changes to our transportation system in the Baltimore region. With refreshing vigor from our new governor and growing calls from our communities for greater connectivity, we have an exciting opportunity to usher in a new generation of transit, bicycle, pedestrian, roadway and infrastructure preservation projects. The region’s elected executive officials — ourselves included — are prepared to meet this moment.

As the respective chairs of the Baltimore Regional Transportation Board (BRTB), the region’s federally designated metropolitan planning organization, and its sister agency Baltimore Metropolitan Council, we are excited to share the BRTB’s latest long-range transportation plan, Resilience 2050: Adapting to the Challenges of Tomorrow.

Updated every four years, the region’s long-range plan details proposed projects and investments in the region’s transportation system. The plan is fiscally constrained by the amount of funding anticipated to be available during the planning window. Inclusion in the plan is a prerequisite for any transportation project to receive federal funding. Local and state agencies prioritize their proposed projects and collaborate through the regional planning process to pursue a stronger transportation system supporting communities throughout the region.

Resilience 2050 anticipates nearly $70 billion in funding and allocates an unprecedented $11.3 billion for transit projects, including more than $1.8 billion to develop a major east-west transit corridor between Johns Hopkins Bayview and Ellicott City. These are the most significant investments in our region’s public transportation in decades. It’s about time. The inclusion of the funds for the east-west transit corridor is a critical early step toward the development of the Red Line and a sign of our region’s commitment to high quality transit. Gov. Wes Moore has made this project a priority since his earliest days on the campaign trail, and our region’s allocation of these funds is a clear sign of our willingness to partner with his administration.

Drafting the Resilience 2050 plan began over a year ago, when our fellow BRTB members representing communities across the region built consensus around a set of nine goals to guide our transportation system’s development. These include increasing accessibility and mobility, improving safety and promoting prosperity and economic opportunity. Recognizing that these goals cannot be accomplished without significant investments in transit, the BRTB updated the project selection process to favor those related to transit.

Resilience 2050 includes all 36 transit projects that local and state transportation agencies proposed for the plan, and transit projects receive the majority of the plan’s $22.4 billion allocation for specific projects. Highway projects, which also include bike and pedestrian infrastructure improvements, make up the other $11.1 billion in project funding. System operations and maintenance programs account for the plan’s remaining funds.

In addition to the badly needed and long overdue east-west transit corridor, priority investments include expanding micro-transit, developing multimodal transit hubs and bringing new connections to other underserved corridors, such as bus rapid transit along US 29 in Howard County and express bus service connecting Columbia to the NSA and Parole in Anne Arundel County.

These investments would be a boon to communities throughout the region, providing the safe, accessible and reliable access that our residents deserve.

The highway projects included in Resilience 2050 will help bring our transportation into the 21st century, with smarter technologies and attention to sustainable and equitable design and implementation. The BRTB also favored safety improvements in drafting Resilience 2050, as well as highway projects integrating the Complete Streets approach to accommodate users of all modes and abilities.

Resilience 2050 is a starting point for our region. It is a fresh look at decades-old challenges, and we look forward to the challenge of making this plan a reality.

We encourage community members interested in learning more about the transportation investments in Resilience 2050 to join a final in-person open house discussion of the plans on Thursday, June 15 at 6 p.m. at the George Howard Building in Ellicott City, or to learn more about the plans and how to comment by June 20 at publicinput.com/Resilience2050.

Calvin Ball (CBall@howardcountymd.gov) is Howard County executive and chair of the Baltimore Metropolitan Council Board of Directors. Steuart Pittman (Countyexecutive@aacounty.org) is Anne Arundel County executive and chair of the Baltimore Regional Transportation Board.