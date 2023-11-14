No one’s life is ‘collateral damage.’ Qualified immunity for police must be stopped. | GUEST COMMENTARY

Rhanda Dormeus holds back tears at the Hear Our Cry rally at Freedom Plaza in Washington, on Thursday, May 6, 2021. Dormeus' daughter Korryn Gaines was killed by Baltimore police officers in 2016; her grandson, Kodi, was shot as well. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades) (Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/AP)

“This has to stop,” pleaded three federal appellate judges in overturning a grant of “qualified immunity” that had excused police for their brutal killing of Wayne Jones, a Black man experiencing homelessness in Martinsburg, West Virginia.

Mr. Jones was killed in 2013 by five officers as he lay motionless on the ground between a stone wall and the wall of officers who teased, punched, kicked and choked him, before killing him in a barrage of 22 gunshots.

In its powerful 2020 opinion, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit pushed back against the increasingly intolerable consequences of qualified immunity, a court-invented doctrine used as both shield and sword to block accountability for police violence and strip victims of their rights to redress. “Although we recognize that our police officers are often asked to make split-second decisions,” the Jones Court ruled, “we expect them to do so with respect for the dignity and worth of Black lives.”

On Dec. 4, the Maryland Supreme Court will have an opportunity to address this crisis of impunity when it hears a case in which lower courts radically expanded the reach of qualified immunity to excuse the horrific police shooting of a 5-year-old child trapped amid police gunfire that killed his mother.

After Korryn Gaines — a young Black woman experiencing mental health challenges — missed a court date for minor traffic tickets, heavily armed Baltimore County police kicked in the door of her home and found her with a gun, leading to a prolonged standoff. As Ms. Gaines huddled in her apartment with her 5-year-old son Kodi, more than 30 officers, police snipers and armor-clad SWAT units swarmed the apartment complex, with at least four armed officers stationed just outside Ms. Gaines’ door.

The ensuing standoff continued for six hours. Then, a “hot” and “frustrated” Officer Royce Ruby — triggered when Ms. Gaines followed Kodi into the kitchen to make him a peanut butter and jelly sandwich — shot her in the back, killing her, leaving Kodi and his sister Karsyn motherless. Although the jury later found Ms. Gaines posed no threat to anyone, Officer Ruby aimed for her head, shooting through the kitchen wall with full knowledge that Kodi was just on the other side. The bullet from the high-powered rifle exited his mother’s body, ricocheted off the refrigerator, and struck Kodi in the face. Another bullet hit Kodi’s arm when Officer Ruby fired additional shots into his mortally wounded mother, all causing Kodi grievous injury and unimaginable emotional trauma.

After a three-week trial in 2018, a Baltimore County jury found the police killing of Ms. Gaines and shooting of young Kodi both shocking and unconstitutional. The jury unanimously rejected the officer’s qualified immunity defense and awarded Kodi nearly $33 million in damages — perhaps the largest police misconduct verdict in Baltimore County history.

In the years since the jury’s emphatic verdict, however, the trial judge overseeing the case — himself a former police officer — has second-guessed and undermined the jury through a series of legal rulings, most recently resurrecting qualified immunity to insulate police from liability and override Kodi’s rights. Worse still, earlier this year a panel of Maryland’s intermediate appellate court agreed, contending that qualified immunity protects police from liability and deprives Kodi of any remedy for the harms he suffered, because Kodi was merely an innocent bystander.

Shockingly, Kodi’s case is not unique. There have been multiple shootings of innocent bystanders by mistake by police officers in Central Maryland and beyond. In fact, Baltimore County police officers have even shot their own fellow officers on multiple occasions, including a 2020 incident nearly killing an officer through so-called “friendly” fire. This is what Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor has called qualified immunity’s “shoot first, think later” approach to policing.

The notion that police should be immunized from liability for shooting a child like Kodi is sickening, as if his young life is mere collateral damage from their lawless violence against his mother. In its verdict finding that police bear liability for their unconstitutional shootings of Korryn and Kodi Gaines, the jury plainly sought to demand — as did the Fourth Circuit in the Jones case — that police must exercise their enormous power with at least basic “respect for the dignity and worth of Black lives.”

For Maryland courts to say otherwise using the made-up doctrine of qualified immunity is unacceptable, and further entrenches the “shoot first, think later” approach that has perpetuated avoidable civilian injuries and deaths nationwide, despite overwhelming public outrage. If we have any hope of stemming the tide of police violence against Black people here in Maryland and across America, this has to stop.

Deborah Jeon (jeon@aclu-md.org) is legal director for the ACLU of Maryland, which collaborated to submit a friend-of-the-court brief in the Maryland Supreme Court challenging egregious application of qualified immunity to protect police from consequences of their violence at the expense of an innocent Black child.