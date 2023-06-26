Utility regulator: Md. must consider cost to ratepayers in setting clean energy goals | GUEST COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

With Maryland’s economy showing signs of weakness as it recovers from the effects of the pandemic, the state should take care to exercise restraint in pursuing additional, expensive energy and climate policies on the backs of utility ratepayers at a time when many are still having trouble paying their utility bills. With over $900 million in utility rate increases currently pending before the Public Service Commission — and Marylanders already on the hook to repay utilities nearly $1 billion to fund the state’s energy efficiency program — now is a good time to reflect on where we want to go and how we will get there.

Over the past several years, Maryland has enacted arguably the most comprehensive and progressive clean energy and climate legislation in the nation. While many are familiar with the state’s laudable goal to achieve 100% clean energy and to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045, they are likely unaware of the dozens of other energy and climate policies that either are currently in place or will take effect later this year. Further, drawing the public’s attention to arcane matters such as public utility rate proceedings — where the costs of many of these policies are now recovered — is difficult under the best of circumstances.

There is no question that changes to the climate and natural environment are real and concerning, particularly for a low-lying coastal state like ours. We must, therefore, take immediate steps toward a more sustainable, low-carbon future. However, the pace of this clean energy transition, whether it’s the retiring of Maryland’s few remaining fossil-fueled power plants or moving toward an all-electric economy, will dictate the magnitude of the costs that will eventually make their way onto our utility bills. This clean energy transition must be measured, thoughtful and affordable for all residential, commercial and industrial customers. This will not be easy.

Building utility-scale solar arrays and giant offshore wind turbines to produce emissions-free electricity are massive undertakings that take years to permit and are very expensive to construct. We need to take these steps, but when added to the growing cost of everyday responsibilities such as maintaining utility poles and wires, increasing cybersecurity defenses, and adapting to more frequent extreme weather conditions, this makes the way the transition is handled that much more important.

Despite these challenges at our doorstep and frequent pivots to address new laws and policies, utility regulation in Maryland has remained stable in recent years. While utility customers rarely express delight or satisfaction with their electric or gas bill, rate increases have been modest, or in some cases have remained flat during the past five years. This week, as I leave my post as the state’s chief energy regulator, I caution our policymakers and elected officials to exercise restraint in having ratepayers foot these costs with economic doldrums on the horizon. We must be willing to temper our ambitious goals with serious and pragmatic considerations if we are to ensure that Maryland remains open for business and is a great place to live, work and raise a family.

Jason M. Stanek (jason.stanek@maryland.gov) is the outgoing chairman of the Maryland Public Service Commission.