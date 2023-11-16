Maryland, learn from Colorado: Price controls on drugs can do more harm than good | GUEST COMMENTARY

In May 2019, Maryland became the first state to establish a board to set drug prices. But nearly five years later, the board still hasn’t determined which medicines deserve limits or how to apply them.

Maryland was smart not to rush. There’s a distinct danger that cutting prices by government decree through a politically appointed Prescription Drug Affordability Board (PDAB) will do more harm than good. That’s certainly what Colorado is learning.

Several state legislatures in addition to Maryland, including Oregon and Maine, have approved PDABs, but Colorado is the first actually to name a group of drugs for price controls, and stiff resistance is emerging from the very people who are supposed to benefit.

Patients with rare and deadly diseases worry that government-enforced price cuts will disrupt — or end entirely — their access to the best medicines. For example, at a hearing on Oct. 23, eight patients and parents of children with cystic fibrosis separately told the Colorado PDAB that they live in fear that they won’t be able to access Trikafta, one of the first five targeted pharmaceuticals, if the board orders its price reduced.

“There’s no words to describe what it’s done for our family and what it’s done for future families, and it’s saving lives and it’s like, ‘Don’t take this from us,’” said the mother of a 4-year-old with the disease.

Setting an upper price limit, or UPL, on a drug, disrupts a well-established supply chain, and providers — hospitals, physicians and pharmacists — won’t be compensated sufficiently for administering the drug. “That medicine will not be available,” wrote the mother of a child with a genetic disorder. “This unintended consequence” of PDAB price-setting “could jeopardize access to care and innovative treatments,” said a letter from the Colorado Hospital Association.

In addition, UPLs will drastically reduce revenues from the federal 340B program, which hospitals and other providers use to help 30 million Americans in disadvantaged communities. Baltimore is a major beneficiary.

The impact of UPLs on 340B will make it difficult, if not impossible, to continue offering certain drugs. Said a representative of the Colorado Pharmacists Society, “Providers and pharmacists would leave the market, which could contribute to additional access issues for patients, especially in rural and underserved areas.”

As for affordability, few patients have complaints because nearly all the money for advanced drugs isn’t coming from their pockets. With insurance, cystic fibrosis patients pay an average of $140 a month for Trikafta, far from the $26,000 retail price. Recipients of co-pay coupons issued by the manufacturer, pay nothing at all.

“Affordability is not an issue,” said an Oct. 17 letter to the Maryland PDAB from the International Foundation for Autoimmune and Autoinflammatory Arthritis. Pointing to “Colorado PDAB online discussion group sessions,” the organization wrote that only one person “felt challenged to meet a $35 copay during a difficult time.”

In Maryland, 94% of the population has insurance that covers medicines. According to the Maryland PDAB’s own Annual Cost Review Report, cash out of patients’ pockets accounts for just 1.8% of total drug spending in the state.

The report also notes that, excluding the impact of COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics, “net manufacturer prices” in 2021 “declined by one percent.” Even for brand-name drugs protected by patents, “net prices increased by only 1% — the fifth year at or below the CPI [Consumer Price Index].”

With UPLs, patients will still face deductibles and co-pays, but insurance companies will get a windfall.

Maryland also needs to recognize that price controls may spread disease and harm the state’s overall health. For example, Baltimore has one of the highest rates of people living with HIV/AIDS in the nation: 788 per 100,000 population, compared with 12 per 100,000 nationwide.

Again, for this group, 76% of them African American, the issue is not affordability; Medicaid and commercial insurance cut out-of-pocket costs to practically zero. The issue is access, which is precisely what UPLs will imperil by jeopardizing patients’ ability to receive the treatment their physicians advise.

No wonder Health HIV, a national organization, wrote to the Colorado PDAB, “The board’s strategy to reduce costs might inadvertently make critical medicines unavailable,” especially those, like HIV drugs and antidepressants, that Medicare has designated as one of “six protected classes.”

As the canary in the coal mine for price controls, Colorado is learning these lessons from the people who will be most affected by its PDAB’s decisions. Maryland should take heed. Instead of expanding the reach of UPLs, as some groups are urging, the state’s legislators should focus on limiting out-of-pocket costs for patients and on increasing their access to the best medicines. Price controls accomplish neither of these crucial aims.

James K. Glassman, a former Under Secretary of State and senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, is an adviser to health care companies and nonprofits. His email is jkglassman@gmail.com.