Prioritizing the fight against environmental injustice at the Port of Baltimore | GUEST COMMENTARY

The Port of Baltimore is a billion-dollar economic engine for the Maryland economy. Recent investments in dredging the harbor and expanding the infrastructure around the port mean that bigger ships can dock before being carried by truck and rail throughout the United States, delivering everything from automobiles to Amazon household products.

The growth of the port in just the last few months alone has been staggering. In October, then-Governor Larry Hogan announced a partnership between Tradepoint Atlantic and Terminal Investment Limited to establish a 165-acre, rail-served container terminal at Coke Point, creating 1,000 new jobs in the process and enabling major companies to increase their business at the port. Earlier this year, Gov. Wes Moore announced that ocean carrier Zim would increase its service to the port from biweekly to weekly, as well as increase the size of its ships. As Governor Moore said in a statement earlier this year, “When one of the leading container shipping companies in the world increases its business here, it’s a reflection of the maritime industry’s strong confidence in both Maryland’s Port and Maryland’s workers.”

This expansion has gone a long way toward reducing inflation, strengthening the supply chain and powering the American economy, but it has come at a cost to the port’s surrounding communities. The historically Black neighborhoods around the port experience increased noise and air pollution from truck traffic, reducing the overall quality of life in Baltimore communities like O’Donnell Heights, Curtis Bay and Brooklyn. The negative health consequences are startling: Baltimore City’s pediatric asthma rates are more than twice the national average. Tractor trailers travel roads designed for cars and pedestrians, not 18-wheelers, which puts everyone at risk, including kids walking to school and the professional truckers.

Now, Baltimore has a once-in-a-generation opportunity to begin to address the negative impact on port-adjacent communities and systemic environmental injustice. President Biden’s Justice40 initiative — part of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) — provides a solution for Baltimore’s port-adjacent communities. It stipulates that 40% of all federal grants needs to be allocated to environmental justice initiatives to address issues like pollution, clean transit, and climate change resiliency in neighborhoods just like those in South Baltimore, and the funds are connected to the federal grants the Port of Baltimore is applying for anyway.

The Port of Baltimore should jump on this new program. The port and its stakeholders, the Moore administration, the City of Baltimore, and neighboring communities have the tools and know-how to execute large-scale environmental injustice remediation projects.

Neighborhood organizations like Dundalk Renaissance and Greater Baybrook Alliance (GBA) have a strong history of local partnerships that catalyze development and reinvestment. Dundalk Renaissance and GBA partner with local businesses, developers, corporations, and local and state governments to create equitable change for stronger neighborhoods. Revitalization plans — investments in housing, economic development, quality of life, transportation, youth, education and public safety initiatives — are supported by robust community engagement. Working with community-based organizations and residents, Baltimore has an unprecedented opportunity to begin to correct the harms of truck traffic, exhaust fumes, and air and noise pollution in port-adjacent communities.

One immediate proposal, which involves rerouting truck traffic through Curtis Bay, already has industry and community support and would meet the Biden administration’s goals for Justice40 federal grants. Currently, two one-way roads through the community are used by truck traffic, local traffic and pedestrians. With an estimated $35 million investment in road improvements and traffic rerouting, one of these streets could be designated for truck traffic and the other for local traffic — minimizing noise, pollution and accidents.

Projects to revise port trucking routes that redirect traffic away from low-income neighborhoods and reduce harmful pollution are a logical first step. These projects would not only cut drayage truck traffic (the transportation of shipping containers to their ultimate destinations) and emissions, but also improve traffic safety and enhance economic development in port adjacent communities. These multimillion-dollar projects would create jobs and provide an economic boost. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott has made this project a priority with the Maryland Department of Transportation, but we need the funding.

The time is now. The IRA funding is only available for two more years, and it is just waiting for cities and ports to ask for it. The port, the Moore administration, and community groups should move quickly to apply for these federal grants to improve the port and address environmental injustice in South Baltimore.

Meredith Chaiken (meredith@greaterbaybrookalliance.org) is executive director of the Greater Baybrook Alliance. Tasha Gresham-James (tasha@dundalkusa.org) is executive director of Dundalk Renaissance.