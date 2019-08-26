Want to build a stronger community? Invite your neighbors to a play date. (And don’t forget the face paint.)

3. Recruit through one-on-one conversations when possible. The most effective recruitment strategy proved to be having one-on-one conversations with my neighbors. I introduced myself and stated the aim of the event: “Hi — I’m Arianna, I live around the block, and I’m organizing a play day for kids in our neighborhood on Saturday afternoon. The details are on this flyer. We’ll have face painting and sidewalk chalk, lemonade and snacks.” Kids would get wide-eyed when I mentioned the face paint, so I’d then follow-up to the kids with: “Now I really want you to think about what you want painted on your face, and we’ll do it.” Giving the kids something tangible to look forward to only stoked their enthusiasm: Every kid I asked about their face painting plans showed up. As my partner astutely suggested to me, it’s like voting: If you discuss the details in advance, you’re more likely to show up. Now if only we could get face painters at every polling station!