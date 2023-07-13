In Fells Point, police dressed in military gear fuel a sense of unease | READER COMMENTARY

I felt terrified entering the McDonald’s. An armed guard in full military gear stood at the door, holding an Uzi — a fully automatic machine gun. It was 2004, in Tel Aviv, Israel. The second intifada, or uprising, was ongoing and there had been a recent bombing at a restaurant popular with Americans. The guard was hired to make patrons feel safer, but his presence had the opposite effect. It felt like a war zone. Empty tables told me I was not alone in this feeling. I just left.

I had this same feeling on a recent Friday night in Fells Point. Within two short blocks of Thames Street, I counted 48 heavily-armed police officers, 11 squad cars and one mobile command center — a sophisticated armored vehicle designed for “surveillance and task force coordination.” I assumed there was an active bomb threat or evidence of impending riot, but a young officer assured me that these security measures were intended to make tourists feel safer from the “hip-hoppers” who gather in Lower Fells on weekends. He was just there for the overtime pay. As we talked, another officer, dressed in combat boots and khakis, donned a military-grade flak jacket, restraints and a holstered side arm. His patrol leader gave him a bro hug and complimented his paramilitary outfit. He was ready for war. I just left.

Before walking away, the young officer tried to reassure me that Fells Point “wasn’t as dangerous as it looks.” It felt like an admission that such a display of force communicates that this is not a place to be walking around at night. I headed home, skirting the steel barricades keeping “hip-hoppers” and others out of Broadway Square and weaving through the gauntlet of heavily-armed police and squad cars parked on the sidewalks. I did not feel safe — just the opposite.

My wife and I chose Fells Point as our return destination to the U.S. after 15 years living in four European countries. Our careers moved us around, but now it was time to return home. Neither of us is from Baltimore, but an extensive search of return destinations led us to Fells Point. It ticks a lot of boxes: near the water, a sense of community, affordable housing, walkability, diversity, culture, entertainment. We are not naive about crime here. We know that some violent crimes are declining, but property crime remains stubbornly high.

And we have lived in places where various elements congregate on weekends. We own a canal house on the edge of the Red Light District in Amsterdam, where nearly 20 million tourists visit each year, many drawn by the drugs and legal prostitution. Some weekends it feels like the neighborhood is descending into chaos and, yes, there is crime. There is also a strong police presence each weekend. But at no point — not ever — do you feel afraid or threatened by the police. The police openly interact with the crowds, even the most raucous partyers, making their presence known while also making it clear that they are there to keep everybody safe. Their constant presence is reassuring.

Like Amsterdam, Fells Point takes pride (and profits) from its long history as a place where people go to blow off steam. But is it really necessary to employ heavily armed personnel clad in military gear on overtime to patrol the streets, barricading the public square and parking their cars on the sidewalks, lights blaring? No doubt this approach to policing has proven to prevent crime — the Baltimore Police would know that better than anyone — but it also feeds a climate of fear that perpetuates a negative impression of Fells Point to tourists, residents and, yes, “hip hoppers,” too.

Timothy Petras (Threads: tjpetras@tjpetras@thread.net) is an entrepreneur, investor and an advisor to startups in tech and consumer packaged goods.