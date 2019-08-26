The Trump administration’s treatment of immigrants has evolved from cruel to evil

But in everyday life, evil is seldom so obvious or loud. In everyday life, evil is the face of a man balancing a briefcase and a cup of designer coffee, the face of a woman buying groceries. It is the face of nothing to see here and going along to get along, the face of doing my job and just following orders. And it is, too, the face of all of us, no one hand on the wheel, no one person accountable, the face of everyone responsible and thus, no one to blame.