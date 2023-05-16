A survival guide for Pimlico and Maryland horse racing | GUEST COMMENTARY

A field of nine horses breaks out of the starting gate and heads down the stretch at the beginning of the 147th running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course Saturday, May 21, 2022. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

As a horse owner, lifelong racing fan, and an employee at the historic Keeneland race track in Kentucky (although I’m based in Baltimore), I do not want to focus on the problems that Maryland racing faces. Too many people are already doing that. Instead, I want to offer some specific policies and actions that the Pimlico organization, in conjunction with elected officials and business leaders, can use to secure the future of Maryland thoroughbred racing. I am working under the assumption that Maryland racing will be consolidated at Pimlico Race Course as a result of the most recent legislative action by the Maryland General Assembly.

The days leading up to the Preakness at Pimlico should be a time of celebration for Maryland’s racing industry, the city of Baltimore and the state of Maryland. It should be an opportunity to highlight the rich history of Maryland’s racing industry and its contributions to Maryland’s economy and tourism.

I have had the good fortune of spending many days at race tracks including weeks at Keeneland and at Saratoga in New York. As much as I love racing, and as a lifelong Baltimorean, it pains me to say that it seems like Maryland racing has given up on improving its product. The time is now to turn the page and look toward a brighter future.

I suggest that Maryland’s racing industry and policymakers look to Kentucky and New York for best practices in the thoroughbred racing experience. For example, Baltimore City’s mayor and Maryland’s governor should contact their counterparts in Louisville and Kentucky respectively, to learn about some of their successes in promoting Kentucky Derby week that could be a model for Preakness Week.

Here are some attainable actions that taken together could restore Maryland’s horse racing experience to rival the great race racks in Kentucky and New York.

There are 10 colleges and graduate schools within 10 miles of Pimlico Race Course. Each school could be featured during one day of the race meet, and participants could receive scholarship money. This is a way to introduce racing to a new generation of fans.

The Greater Baltimore Committee and local Chambers of Commerce should host events and meetings with their membership and employees at Pimlico. A business could sponsor a race and have its team present a trophy in the Winner’s Circle.

Pimlico should periodically invite the public to tour the backstretch where they can see the hard work that is involved in the training and care of thoroughbred horses.

Each Saturday and Sunday, Pimlico should create a morning workout event for the public. Local restaurants and coffee shops could provide the refreshments. Morning workouts are a family friendly event.

There has been a heightened interest among Maryland’s elected officials in creating more apprenticeship opportunities. It would be great to create a horse racing apprenticeship program for high school students to learn the many career opportunities connected with Maryland’s thoroughbred industry.

Horse farm tours coupled with winery tours make great partners in Maryland’s agriculture tourism industry.

During football season and March Madness, there should be increased marketing to make Pimlico Race Course the place to enjoy the games. While on the subject of creating synergy with other sports, I can think of no better partnership than the Orioles and the Ravens. For instance, the leading trainer and jockey of the race meets could throw out the first pitch at an Oriole game or appear on the Ravens’ sideline.

I cannot tell you how many times I have seen long lines of people at the giveaway days at Saratoga Race Course. Why can’t Pimlico do the same? Who doesn’t like something for free?

Pimlico should continue to grow its digital presence in order to expand its reach to the public.

Establish a high quality Track Kitchen, which can better serve those working at Pimlico.

I am confident that creating fun events and a great atmosphere will lead to a new generation of racing fans. Let’s get these ideas and others out of the starting gate and headed toward the finish line at Old Hill Top.

