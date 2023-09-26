Primary care crisis: Congress must invest in training new physicians in underserved communities | GUEST COMMENTARY

Bridget Martinez, a resident physician in Elko, Nevada, says she chose to pursue medicine to help people and chose rural family medicine because she knew the need for providers in rural areas was great. (JAZMIN OROZCO RODRIGUEZ / Kaiser Health News via Tribune Content Agency) (Jazmin Orozco Rodriguez/Kaiser Health News/TNS)

Primary care physicians have never been more integral to our health care system. Patients in communities across the country rely on them for preventive services and emergency care. However, physicians and families continue to struggle because our health care system is unaffordable, riddled with inequities and inaccessible for so many. There is broad consensus that a key element driving the cost, equity and quality crisis is an underinvestment in the primary care workforce.

The math is not encouraging: According to the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC), we face an estimated shortage of 48,000 primary care physicians by 2034. At the same time, both physicians and their patients are aging. The AAMC also notes that more than two of every five active physicians will be 65 or older within the next decade. Over that same span, meanwhile, the U.S. population is expected to grow to an estimated 363 million people — 42% of whom will be 65 or older.

Advertisement

These numbers represent a looming crisis in health care access and delivery. Worse, physicians report increased burnout and administrative complexity, making it ever more difficult to run a practice. We know patients are already feeling the effects of the workforce shortage in the form of trying to find a physician in their community, experiencing longer wait times and shorter visits, and inability to address health challenges early. This is especially troubling in rural and underserved communities where there are already not enough physicians.

One of the needed remedies to this multifaceted issue is already in place: a training program to help attract and retain homegrown physicians in rural and medically underserved communities and address maldistribution across the country. This is the Teaching Health Center Graduate Medical Education (THCGME) program, a proven success that needs renewed support. We stand together — physicians and consumers — to call for action.

Advertisement

This critical program was designed and championed over a decade ago by physicians and other health care workforce experts who understood that one of the most important strategies to encourage physicians to practice in rural and other underserved communities is to allow most of their training to occur in those same communities.

Lack of proper health care and good hospitals exacerbates access issues that the roughly 46 million Americans who live in rural areas already face. Even before the pandemic, almost a quarter of rural Americans reported access to quality hospitals and doctors to be a challenge. (Emilia Ruzicka // QMedic)

To date, the THCGME program has trained more than 2,000 primary care physicians and dentists, 65% of whom are family physicians. And, THCGME graduates are more than twice as likely to serve in medically underserved communities than those in traditional GME-supported programs. Simply put, THCGME brings care to areas that most need it, then keeps it there.

The program expires on Sept. 30, making it imperative for Congress to act. Lawmakers, however, must not only renew THCGME but also end the uncertainty caused by short-term reauthorizations of the program. It is past time for Congress to permanently authorize THCGME and ensure its robust funding. Frequent, short-term reauthorizations create significant instability for the programs, including being a major disincentive for future-doctors to pursue residencies in THCs, where patients most need them. To that end, Congress should pass the Doctors of Community (DOC) Act, which would permanently authorize and expand the THCGME program.

As we navigate a post-pandemic health landscape and prepare to face a harsh flu, COVID-19 and RSV season, we cannot afford to gamble on the health of Americans and the primary care physician workforce. We are hopeful that policymakers will deliver on the promise of health for all in our nation and recognize the invaluable services primary care physicians provide — cancer screenings, counseling, helping patients and their families meet health goals, and so much more — and invest in THCGME. The country’s health depends on it.

R. Shawn Martin (aafp@aafp.org) is executive vice president and CEO of the American Academy of Family Physicians, which represents nearly 130,000 physicians and medical students nationwide. It is the largest medical society devoted solely to primary care. Frederick Isasi (info@familiesusa.org) is the executive director of Families USA, a leading national health care consumer group.