Pediatrician: Gun safety laws save the lives of children and teens | GUEST COMMENTARY

As a pediatrician, I am well aware of the toll that gun violence is taking on the youth of America. The statistics are frightening. According to provisional 2022 data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention analyzed by the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions, guns remain the leading cause of death for children and teens ages 1 to 19, climbing 87% in the decade from 2013 to 2022 and accounting for 4,590 deaths in 2022. Gun violence continues to have a disproportionate impact on Black children and teens, who have a gun homicide rate 20 times higher than their white counterparts. Additionally, the gun suicide rate reached an all-time high, and for the first time, the rate among Black teens surpassed the rate among white teens. The Black child and teen suicide rates have tripled over the past two decades.

Evidence-based strategies shown to lower firearm death rates include: permit-to-purchase laws; Domestic Violence Protection Orders and Extreme Risk Protection Orders (“red flag laws”); community violence intervention programs; and child access prevention laws mandating safe firearm storage in households with children and/or teens. This last strategy is one that is supported by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP).

About one-third of American children live in homes with firearms, and of these households, 43% contain at least one unlocked firearm. Thirteen percent of households with guns contain at least one firearm that is unlocked and loaded or stored with ammunition. For safe and secure firearm storage, guns should be unloaded and locked up in a secure place such as a gun safe or secured by using safety devices such as cable locks. The key or lock combination should only be accessible to authorized users. According to the AAP, a large majority of the public supports a mandate requiring gun owners to safely secure their firearms. Most gun owners agree, but under intense political pressure from gun lobbyists in our politically polarized environment, less than half of the states have passed legislation mandating safe and secure storage of firearms.

Unfortunately, efforts by pediatricians to have meaningful interactions with families about gun safety have run into legal roadblocks. In 2011, the Republican-controlled Florida legislature, with the support of the Republican governor Rick Scott, passed a law, aimed primarily at pediatricians, restricting the First Amendment rights of medical providers to discuss the safe storage of guns with patients and families. Under the law, doctors could lose their licenses or face large fines for asking patients or their families about gun ownership and gun habits. The National Rifle Association supported the law, viewing the medical community’s gun-related questions as discriminatory and a form of harassment.

The law was challenged, and in 2017, The United States 11th Circuit Court of Appeals overturned it, concluding that doctors could not be threatened with losing their license for asking families about gun ownership and gun safety since doing so would violate their First Amendment right to free speech. For pediatricians, discussing the safe storage of guns goes to the heart of their ability to protect patients from harm.

A comparable situation has arisen in Maryland under a 2022 law passed in Anne Arundel County. According to the law, gun shop retailers are required to display and distribute pamphlets created by the Anne Arundel County Health Department that provide information regarding suicide prevention, mental health, nonviolent conflict resolution and gun safety. The law was challenged in the U.S. District Court of Maryland by four gun retailers and a nonprofit called Maryland Shall Issue, advocating for the preservation and advancement of gun owners’ rights.

Their suit was based on a claim that the bill infringes on the First Amendment rights of gun shop owners by forcing them to become conduits for government messaging. In March 2023, a U.S. District Judge ruled in favor of the county, but the gun retailers and Maryland Shall Issue filed an appeal to the United States 4th Circuit Court of Appeals to reverse the judge’s decision. More than 20 medical organizations and societies, including the AAP and the Maryland State Medical Society (MedChi), have filed amicus briefs in support of the Anne Arundel County law. Oral arguments are set to take place early next month with a decision expected in early 2024.

The legal challenges that have played out in Florida and Maryland highlight the battles that gun lobby groups will wage to block gun safety laws that could save the lives of children and teens.

Dr. Beryl Rosenstein (cystic1@aol.com) is a Professor Emeritus of Pediatrics at Johns Hopkins Medicine.