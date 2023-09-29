Nobody should be surprised by the tragic history police say led to Pava LaPere’s murder | GUEST COMMENTARY

Mayor Brandon Scott and Acting Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley announced that Jason Billingsley, the 32-year-old man accused of killing Baltimore entrepreneur Pava LaPere, has been arrested. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)

Pava LaPere was a vibrant and accomplished thought leader in Baltimore. She spent every moment in her adopted city trying to find ways to give, to improve opportunity and to innovate. The man arrested for her murder spent those very same years taking, destroying and hurting, according to police.

If you are surprised by the horrific history and details that police say led to this tragic crime, you shouldn’t be. We’ve been here before. Baltimore has a crime problem. So why do we continue to let these guys walk our streets?

When I heard of Pava’s murder, it felt personal, not only because I met her but because, as a justice advocate for women, I’ve heard these tragedies before. All are life-changing, some end in murder, and every one includes a serial offender.

Justice was long in coming in my case: 19 years passed before a detective in Baltimore City, Bernie Holthaus, agreed to investigate it. “This was not his first time,” I said, hoping to make an argument bigger than me to justify investigating.

The suspect, Alphonso Hill, was quickly identified. My biggest surprise — Hill had a rap sheet of at least a dozen offenses.

The list of crimes showed an escalation of boldness and bravado as the years ticked by — peeping tom, assault, sexual assault, violation of probation, knife possession, gun possession. How many of these were plea deals?

On Sept. 30, 2002, I nervously sat in a downtown courthouse, scared but ready to testify, when I was called into the hallway and asked if I would agree to a plea deal. Twenty years, with five years suspended, plus, five years probation. “What does that mean,” I asked. “Is that a 15-year sentence?”

The very first thing Hill requested in his plea deal was to remove the gun charges, and the rape charge was moved from 1st degree to 2nd degree. He also requested a move to a different correctional facility. He understands the system. If I didn’t accept the deal, there was the risk he would go free. I accepted the deal.

Alphonso Hill told the police this was his only time. In the courtroom, he turned to the judge and then to me and said, “I’m sorry. I hope you can forgive me.”

Just three years into his sentence, and after admitting on national television (”48 Hours”) that he raped me at gunpoint, Hill requested a new hearing. He wanted to argue ineffective counsel. He wasn’t sorry.

In August 2007, five years after pleading guilty in my case, the “48 Hours” interview was a key link in Hill being charged in six more cases, this time in Baltimore County. While waiting for those cases to go to trial, I received a letter from the Department of Public Safety and Corrections on Dec. 3, 2007, stating that Hill would be up for parole in five months.

A month later, in January 2008, I received notice that the hearing was cancelled, but a new date was set for parole in June 2009. If Hill hadn’t been convicted in those six additional cases, he’d likely be out walking the streets.

What will it take to understand serial offenders aren’t going to stop? The solution is not letting them prey among us. We must consider policy that keeps serial offenders, especially rapists, behind bars.

Hill recently confessed to raping and murdering Alicia Carter two months before he broke into my apartment. She was 21-years-old and had the rest of her life in front of her.

Laura Neuman (facebook.com/laura.neuman.maryland) is an entrepreneur, former Anne Arundel County executive and a survivor of sexual assault.