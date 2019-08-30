Baltimore’s opioid fight: Battling stigma and saving lives

As a long-time resident of Baltimore, I love and admire the collective resilience my friends and neighbors show in the face of adversity. As the opioid epidemic has deepened our city's decades-long struggle with addiction, we have used that resiliency and worked together to try to address one of the greatest challenges created by this disease: stigma. The president's recent comments about Baltimore showed how damaging stigma can be in addressing issues like the opioid epidemic. Stigma drives wedges within communities, making it harder to take collective action by treating a medical disease like a moral failing. And the results are devastating. Since 2007, Baltimore City has lost 4,565 lives to opioid overdose. In remembrance of those lost to the epidemic, Baltimore City observes International Overdose Awareness Day annually on August 31. We use this day to honor the memory of our family members, friends and neighbors who were taken too soon from us, and to publicly reject the stigma attached to the disease of addiction. Communities across the world afflicted with this disease observe this day to help raise awareness of the dangers of substance use disorders and the need to reduce stigma and remove this crucial barrier to treatment.